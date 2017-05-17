BSF begins operation 'Garam Hawa' along international border in Raj

Press Trust of India, Jaisalmer, May 17 2017, 14:44 IST

The BSF has started operation 'Garam Hawa' in the western sector in Rajasthan, under which vigil along the international border with Pakistan has been stepped up.



The operation, which started on Monday, will continue till May 23.



The operation is being conducted as chances of infiltration across the border increase during intense heatwave conditions, BSF DIG Ravi Gandhi said.



He said the main aim is to reinforce and strengthen the BSF's vigil along the border during the summer.