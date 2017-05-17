In jail, 82-year-old Chautala clears Class XII examination

Press Esc to close
Wednesday 17 May 2017
News updated at 5:43 PM IST
  Suicide bombers storm Afghan state broadcaster      TMC wins 4 civic bodies, GJM captures 3 in the hills      JK govt's internet ban goes for a toss as netizens turn to VPN      Can women be given option of saying no to triple talaq: SC to AIMPLB      Karnataka IAS officer found dead on his birthday, family cries foul      Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of Global Game Changers      Pak violates ceasefire in Balakote, 1700 shifted to safer areas      Monsoon to hit the Kerala coast on May 30: IMD      CBSE to start mandatory accreditation of schools under revised framework      8 Naxals involved in attack on CRPF personnel arrested      Experts 'insufficiently critical' on policy matters: CEA      Govt to ensure that WhatsApp users are not entrapped: SC      JK youth who topped BSF exam alleges militant threatening him, his sister      Will fight fascist BJP till my last breath: Lalu      Vodafone's operating profit slides 10.2 pc after Jio's entry      Mehbooba faces embarrassment as 'azadi' slogans reverberate in govt function      Today is the day of accountability for the corrupt: Goyal      India pips US on renewable energy investment, but trails China      JNU students welcome HC order on Najeeb, but still wary      INX Media case: CBI raids house of Peter Mukerjea in Mumbai      Leaders wouldn't be cowed by BJP's politics of revenge: Cong      PV Sindhu will be Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh      Have done no wrong, says Karti Chidambaram      Man who attempted to make Osama's Aadhaar Card has done it out of curiosity      India lose 2-8 against New Zealand in women's hockey      What kind of dialogue India wants on OBOR, asks China      Markets conquer new peaks, Nifty scales 9,500      PM Modi, Palestine President hold talks      Video of CPI(M) workers celebrating not fake: Kerala BJP chief      Indian-origin Google techie links ransomware attack to North Korea      Not correct to assume IT industry going for big job cuts: Govt      'India's objections to B&R a show for domestic politics'      HC transfers missing JNU student case to CBI      TN transport strike enters second day; normal life affected      What exactly are you celebrating: Rahul takes on govt over 3-year gala      CBI raids attempt to silence me: Chidambaram      Triple talaq matter of faith for last 1,400 yrs: AIMPLB to SC      I-T raids in benami land deal case linked to Lalu Prasad      INX Media case: CBI raids premises of P Chidambaram, son      Trump shared sensitive information with Russians: Washington Post      Harish Salve charged Rs 1 as fee to argue India's case at the ICJ      New law if triple talaq made illegal, Centre tells SC      Petrol price cut by Rs 2.16 a litre, diesel by Rs 2.10      ICJ denies Pak request to play Jadhav's 'confessional' video      AAP rebel ends hunger strike, discharged from hospital      Whatsapp privacy policy affects users' rights?, SC to examine      Vienna Convention not for spies involved in terror: Pak to ICJ      'Crux of Pakistan's case at ICJ based on Jadhav's confession'      Jadhav could be executed before arguments are heard: India      Army gives clean chit to officer who tied civilian to jeep      Normal life affected due to transport strike in TN      Will come out with a law if triple talaq struck down: AG to SC      Pakistan win thriller for first Windies series victory      17 shot dead in PNG prison breakout: reports      Pakistani intruder shot dead      World braces for more cyberattacks as work week begins    
You are here: Home » National » In jail, 82-year-old Chautala clears Class XII examination

In jail, 82-year-old Chautala clears Class XII examination

Press Trust of India, Chandigarh, May 17 2017, 16:49 IST
former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. PTI Photo

former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. PTI Photo

At the ripe old age of 82, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has passed his higher secondary examination in the first division, while serving out a 10 year sentence in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Chautala, who was convicted in the teachers' recruitment scam case, is now planning to pursue a BA course, his younger son and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said here today.

"He appeared for the Class XII examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling at the centre set up for prisoners at Tihar Jail. The last examination was held on April 23. He was out on parole during that time, but as the examination centre was inside the jail premises, he went back to jail and sat for the examination," Abhay said.

The senior Chautala was out on parole last month to attend the wedding of his grandson and Hisar MP, Dushyant Singh Chautala. His parole ended on May 5.

"He has been in prison for the last four-and-a-half years. My father thought of putting his time to best use and pursue his studies," Abhay said, adding that he had cleared the exam in the first division.

According to him, the Indian National Lok Dal president was forced to discontinue his studies during his school days due to family compulsions.

"When he was in school, my grandfather Chaudhary Devi Lal was into politics. Who was to take care of the large family, who will look after farming, these were some of the issues which my father, being the eldest member of the family after Devi Lal, had to take care of .

"This forced him to leave his studies in between and the responsibility to educate his younger siblings also fell on him. Later, he himself entered politics and found little time to pursue his studies," Abhay told PTI here.

He said his father often visits the Tihar jail library, where he reads newspapers and books. "He also asks the jail staff to arrange for his favourite books."
An unlikely source of inspiration for the former chief minister was Manu Sharma, serving a life term for killing model Jessica Lall in 1999, who was pursuing an LLB course while being lodged in the prison.
"Manu's Cell in Tihar prison is also adjoining to the one where Chautala sahib is lodged and saw him pursue higher studies from prison," he said.
Abhay hoped other prisoners would take encouragement from the achievement and realise the importance of education.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

Britain's Prince William meets patient Charlie Miller...

Britain's Prince William meets patient Charlie Miller...

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, talks with Chinese...

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, talks with Chinese...

People holding a protest over the Saharanpur's violent clashes...

People holding a protest over the Saharanpur's violent clashes...

Deliverymen transport LPG cylinders in pedal carts...

Deliverymen transport LPG cylinders in pedal carts...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives to meet Congress President...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives to meet Congress President...

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP state president...

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP state president...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.