Press Esc to close
Thursday 18 May 2017
News updated at 2:35 AM IST
  Finisher MSD still not finished      Forces carry out major search op in Kashmir's Shopian for 2nd time in two weeks      Triple talaq not integral to Islam, is intra-community tussle: Centre to SC      ICJ to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case tomorrow      Suicide bombers storm Afghan state broadcaster      TMC wins 4 civic bodies, GJM captures 3 in the hills      JK govt's internet ban goes for a toss as netizens turn to VPN      Can women be given option of saying no to triple talaq: SC to AIMPLB      Karnataka IAS officer found dead on his birthday, family cries foul      Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of Global Game Changers      Pak violates ceasefire in Balakote, 1700 shifted to safer areas      Monsoon to hit the Kerala coast on May 30: IMD      CBSE to start mandatory accreditation of schools under revised framework      8 Naxals involved in attack on CRPF personnel arrested      What kind of dialogue India wants on OBOR, asks China      Indian-origin Google techie links ransomware attack to North Korea      'India's objections to B&R a show for domestic politics'      HC transfers missing JNU student case to CBI      TN transport strike enters second day; normal life affected      What exactly are you celebrating: Rahul takes on govt over 3-year gala      CBI raids attempt to silence me: Chidambaram      Triple talaq matter of faith for last 1,400 yrs: AIMPLB to SC      I-T raids in benami land deal case linked to Lalu Prasad      INX Media case: CBI raids premises of P Chidambaram, son      Trump shared sensitive information with Russians: Washington Post      Harish Salve charged Rs 1 as fee to argue India's case at the ICJ    
You are here: Home » National » Navy thwarts piracy attempt in Gulf of Aden

Navy thwarts piracy attempt in Gulf of Aden

New Delhi, May 18 2017, 1:12 IST
An Indian Navy chopper in action to thwart a piracy attempt on a Liberian vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. PTI Photo

An Indian Navy chopper in action to thwart a piracy attempt on a Liberian vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. PTI Photo

The Indian Navy foiled a piracy attempt in the Gulf of Aden, saving a merchant ship MV Lord Mountbatten. Naval ship INS Sharda on Tuesday responded to a distress call from the Liberia-registered commercial ship. The merchant ship was 230 nautical miles south west of Salalah in the Gulf of Aden. INS Sharda, which was on deployment in the Gulf of Aden since April 6 for anti-piracy patrol, quickly responded to the call. It reached the area around 7 pm on Tuesday and found two dhows along with eight skiffs.

Three of the eight small boats immediately fled the area on sighting the Indian warship, a navy spokesperson said here. With support from the armed helicopter of INS Sharda, the marine commandos boarded the dhows. They searched the ships and recovered one AK-47 rifle and 28 rounds of magazines The rifle was hidden in one of the dhows.

“The absence of any fishing gear on-board the two dhows and the remaining five skiffs indicated malicious intent and possible piracy-linked intentions,” he said. Since 2008, the Indian Navy has been sending its ships for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. Till date, Indian warships have escorted as many as 3,749 merchant vessels in the 490 nautical mile long internationally recognised transit corridor, where piracy attempts are the maximum.

Of them, 390 were Indian flag ships. Indian warships have intervened in 41 cases and caught 120 pirates besides rescuing 74 fishermen.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chaminda Vas giving tips to budding cricketers during a training session in Mumbai

Chaminda Vas giving tips to budding cricketers during a training session in Mumbai

A policeman chasing an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday

A policeman chasing an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday

Students resorted to stone-pelting as clashes broke out outside Gandhi Memorial College

Students resorted to stone-pelting as clashes broke out outside Gandhi Memorial College

KKR's Piyush Chawla with team mates celebrate the wicket of David Warner

KKR's Piyush Chawla with team mates celebrate the wicket of David Warner

David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket

David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket

David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders

David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.