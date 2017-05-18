Press Esc to close
Thursday 18 May 2017
You are here: Home » National » RJD, BJP workers clash in Patna

DH News Service, PATNA, May 18 2017, 1:41 IST
A policeman chases an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday. RJD workers staged demonstrations outside BJP state office after incometax raids on party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI

Even as the Income Tax Department sleuths continued with the search operations against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aides for the second consecutive day, the RJD men clashed with the BJP workers on Wednesday while protesting the Centre’s ‘vendetta exercise’. Nearly 35 people were injured in the scuffle.

Though Lalu disapproved of the protest by Chhatra RJD (the student wing of the RJD) and the subsequent clash with the BJP leaders, the RJD alleged that it was the BJP which provoked and attacked the protesters.

Showing a video footage in which BJP workers were seen throwing bottles and slippers at the RJD demonstrators, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha said, “It was a peaceful demonstration till the BJP leaders attacked them on Beer Chand Patel Marg, where the offices of the BJP and the RJD are located.”
