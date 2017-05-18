RJD, BJP workers clash in Patna
A policeman chases an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday. RJD workers staged demonstrations outside BJP state office after incometax raids on party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI
Though Lalu disapproved of the protest by Chhatra RJD (the student wing of the RJD) and the subsequent clash with the BJP leaders, the RJD alleged that it was the BJP which provoked and attacked the protesters.
Showing a video footage in which BJP workers were seen throwing bottles and slippers at the RJD demonstrators, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha said, “It was a peaceful demonstration till the BJP leaders attacked them on Beer Chand Patel Marg, where the offices of the BJP and the RJD are located.”