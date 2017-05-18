Press Esc to close
Karnataka cadre IAS officer found dead in Lucknow

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, May 18 2017, 1:51 IST
Anurag Tewari, 36, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a government guest house in the state capital on Wednesday morning. It was his birthday and his family had plans to celebrate.

According to police sources, Tewari, who was commissioner, food and civil supplies department in Karnataka, had arrived here from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand after undergoing training, and had been staying at the Meerabai Guest House for the past two days.

Tewari, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, about 200 km from here, had gone out for a morning walk, sources said, adding that his body was found lying on the side of the road a few metres away from the guest house.

Lucknow police chief Deepak Kumar said that a passer-by informed the police around 6 am that a body was lying on the side of the road. The officer was identified from an identity card found in his purse. “There was an injury mark on the chin...apart from that there was no other injury,” Kumar said.

He said that prima facie it appears that Tewari may have died of ''traumatic injuries'', including heart attack, or from falling or may have been knocked down by a speeding vehicle. ''The real cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination,'' Kumar added.

The official said that a senior UP IAS officer Prabhu Narain Singh, who is currently vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority, was staying with Tewari. Sources said that it was Tewari's birthday today (Wednesday).

Tewari's family, however, apprehended ''foul play'' and demanded a thorough probe. ''We were expecting him (Tewari) to come here on Wednesday...we had plans to celebrate his birthday,'' said a family member in Bahraich.

Family sources also said that Tewari was having some dispute with his wife and in-laws. They said that the couple was divorced.

A 2007 batch IAS officer, Tewari had completed B.Tech in electrical engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow.


