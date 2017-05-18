Bengaluru made iPhone to be out in June

N V Vijayakumar Bengaluru, DH News Service May 18 2017, 1:56 IST

Apple has commenced assembly of select models of its iconic iPhones at its Bengaluru facility. Apple’s original equipment manufacturer, Wistron of Taiwan, will commence trial production within a week and ship to dealers in domestic market. To begin with, Apple has started assembling iPhone SE model at the Bengaluru facility under its Make in India initiative.



If Wistron commences production of iPhone SE within a week, Apple can hit the shelves across the country during the first week of June. According to an official from India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), Wistron officials visited Bengaluru earlier this week and held discussions with the state government officials and shared details of their production.



“Wistron has already purchased a manufacturing facility in Peenya and along with that they have made further investment to expand the capacity of the unit,” said an IESA source. An Apple official confirmed the development to DH and explained their game plan on manufacturing in Bengaluru. “We are beginning initial production of a small number of iPhone SE handsets in Bengaluru. iPhone SE is the most popular and powerful phone with a four-inch display and we will begin shipping to domestic customers this month,” said the Apple official.



The smartphone is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 27,000 for Indian market. Wistron received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in March to manufacture iPhone SE from an assembly facility in Bengaluru.



The BIS certification for A 1723 model is a direct reference to iPhone SE, which the company launched globally in 2016. While the state government issued a press release in February confirming Apple’s plans of initial manufacturing operations, Wistron in January applied for permission to expand its plant in Bengaluru. The state government official also confirmed on Wednesday that Wistron global officials were coming to Bengaluru next week.



iPhone fans across the country are waiting with bated breath for Apple iPhone SE. “Currently, Apple iPhone SE is priced at Rs 27,200 for the 32GB version and Rs 37,200 for the 128GB version. If they assemble or manufacture in India, the import duty imposed on the product will go off,” said an analyst.



Apple CEO Tim Cook, during the first quarter, said that the US tech giant is bolstering its presence in India’s under-penetrated market to tap the huge growth opportunities in the fast-growing economy amid improving 4G network infrastructure.



Commenting on the development, state IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the Apple and Wistron decision once again reinforces the state government’s commitment on high-end electronic manufacturing. “This highlights the ease of doing factors existing in the state and there is continuity in the industrial and investment policies of the state,” Kharge said.

