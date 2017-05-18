Press Esc to close
Thursday 18 May 2017
News updated at 2:35 AM IST
  Finisher MSD still not finished      Forces carry out major search op in Kashmir's Shopian for 2nd time in two weeks      Triple talaq not integral to Islam, is intra-community tussle: Centre to SC      ICJ to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case tomorrow      Suicide bombers storm Afghan state broadcaster      TMC wins 4 civic bodies, GJM captures 3 in the hills      JK govt's internet ban goes for a toss as netizens turn to VPN      Can women be given option of saying no to triple talaq: SC to AIMPLB      Karnataka IAS officer found dead on his birthday, family cries foul      Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of Global Game Changers      Pak violates ceasefire in Balakote, 1700 shifted to safer areas      Monsoon to hit the Kerala coast on May 30: IMD      CBSE to start mandatory accreditation of schools under revised framework      8 Naxals involved in attack on CRPF personnel arrested      What kind of dialogue India wants on OBOR, asks China      Indian-origin Google techie links ransomware attack to North Korea      'India's objections to B&R a show for domestic politics'      HC transfers missing JNU student case to CBI      TN transport strike enters second day; normal life affected      What exactly are you celebrating: Rahul takes on govt over 3-year gala      CBI raids attempt to silence me: Chidambaram      Triple talaq matter of faith for last 1,400 yrs: AIMPLB to SC      I-T raids in benami land deal case linked to Lalu Prasad      INX Media case: CBI raids premises of P Chidambaram, son      Trump shared sensitive information with Russians: Washington Post      Harish Salve charged Rs 1 as fee to argue India's case at the ICJ    
You are here: Home » National » Kaiga to get two new indigenous N-plants

Kaiga to get two new indigenous N-plants

DH News Service, New Delhi, May 18 2017, 1:58 IST

Govt okays 10 such units of 700 MW capacity each

The pre-project activities began for Kaiga 5 and 6 units, but the first large reactor at Kaiga was likely to go on stream only around 2024-25, sources in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) told DH.

The pre-project activities began for Kaiga 5 and 6 units, but the first large reactor at Kaiga was likely to go on stream only around 2024-25, sources in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) told DH.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of 10 new indigenous nuclear power reactors of 700 MW capacity each, including two at Kaiga in Karnataka. The two reactors at Kaiga are likely to produce electricity for commercial use only by the middle of the next decade.

The pre-project activities began for Kaiga 5 and 6 units, but the first large reactor at Kaiga was likely to go on stream only around 2024-25, sources in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) told DH.

While Karnataka gets 27% of electricity from Kaiga 1 and 2, and 30% from Kaiga 3 and 4 units, the state would get almost 50% of electricity when the fifth and sixth units will start generating power.

The first two 220 MW units at Kaiga became operational in 2000, whereas the third unit came in 2007 and the fourth one in 2011.

Besides Kaiga, the other units would be set up at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan (four units of 700 MW capacity each), Gorakhpur in Haryana (2 units) and Chutka in Madhya Pradesh (2 units).

The approval of the 10 reactors on fleet mode is likely to generate manufacturing orders of close to Rs 70,000 crore to the domestic nuclear industry.

The fleet mode clearance would cut down on the time currently needed for approving individual projects, besides bringing flexibility on fund allocation, depending on the progress made by each project.

Besides strengthening India’s credentials as a nuclear manufacturing powerhouse, the Cabinet decision was expected to generate more than 33,400 jobs in direct and indirect employment in the nuclear sector, said an official. Currently, India’s installed nuclear power capacity is 6,780 MW from 22 operational plants.

Bigger units
After years of constructing small 220 MW nuclear power units, the DAE and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd graduated to larger units almost 15 years ago.

The first two 540 MW units at Tarapur in Maharashtra became operational in 2005-06, following which work began on the 700 MW units.

However, the four 700 MW under-construction Indian reactors — two each in Kakrapar in Gujarat and Rawatbhata in Rajasthan — are now delayed by over two years.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chaminda Vas giving tips to budding cricketers during a training session in Mumbai

Chaminda Vas giving tips to budding cricketers during a training session in Mumbai

A policeman chasing an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday

A policeman chasing an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday

Students resorted to stone-pelting as clashes broke out outside Gandhi Memorial College

Students resorted to stone-pelting as clashes broke out outside Gandhi Memorial College

KKR's Piyush Chawla with team mates celebrate the wicket of David Warner

KKR's Piyush Chawla with team mates celebrate the wicket of David Warner

David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket

David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket

David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders

David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.