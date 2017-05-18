Jadhav case verdict today

Press Trust of India, New Delhi/The Hague May 18 2017, 2:01 IST

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Thursday pronounce its verdict on India’s appeal to stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court.



“The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by India in the Jadhav Case (India v. Pakistan), tomorrow on Thursday, 18 May 2017.



“A public sitting will take place at 12 noon at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, will read the court’s decision,” the court said in a release on Wednesday.



