Robert Mueller to oversee Trump-Russia investigation

Press Esc to close
Thursday 18 May 2017
News updated at 3:50 PM IST
  Finisher MSD still not finished      New Artillery guns for the Army- landed in India      GM to stop selling vehicles in India, focus on exports      ISRO receives 2014 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize      Snowden lashes out at Hong Kong for rejecting refugees      SC reserves verdict on triple talaq      Pall of gloom descends at Dave's home in Bhopal      Zomato reports data theft of 17 million users      Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry      No politician has been treated more unfairly: Trump      Manpreet named captain for HWL semis in England      Anil Dave, environment minister and BJP strategist, dies at 60      Indian scientist Shrinivas Kulkarni wins Dan David Prize      Bollywood's famous on-screen mom Reema Lagoo dies of heart attack      Finisher MSD still not finished      Forces carry out major search op in Kashmir's Shopian for 2nd time in two weeks      Triple talaq not integral to Islam, is intra-community tussle: Centre to SC      ICJ to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case tomorrow      Suicide bombers storm Afghan state broadcaster      TMC wins 4 civic bodies, GJM captures 3 in the hills      JK govt's internet ban goes for a toss as netizens turn to VPN      Can women be given option of saying no to triple talaq: SC to AIMPLB      Karnataka IAS officer found dead on his birthday, family cries foul      Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of Global Game Changers      Pak violates ceasefire in Balakote, 1700 shifted to safer areas      Monsoon to hit the Kerala coast on May 30: IMD      CBSE to start mandatory accreditation of schools under revised framework      8 Naxals involved in attack on CRPF personnel arrested      What kind of dialogue India wants on OBOR, asks China      Indian-origin Google techie links ransomware attack to North Korea      'India's objections to B&R a show for domestic politics'      HC transfers missing JNU student case to CBI      TN transport strike enters second day; normal life affected      What exactly are you celebrating: Rahul takes on govt over 3-year gala      CBI raids attempt to silence me: Chidambaram      Triple talaq matter of faith for last 1,400 yrs: AIMPLB to SC      I-T raids in benami land deal case linked to Lalu Prasad      INX Media case: CBI raids premises of P Chidambaram, son      Trump shared sensitive information with Russians: Washington Post      Harish Salve charged Rs 1 as fee to argue India's case at the ICJ    
You are here: Home » International » Robert Mueller to oversee Trump-Russia investigation

Robert Mueller to oversee Trump-Russia investigation

Press Trust of India, Washington, May 18 2017, 10:57 IST
FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. on February 16, 2011. Reuters File photo.

FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. on February 16, 2011. Reuters File photo.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election and possible collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.

The decision by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein to appoint Mueller, 72, as special counsel came following a week of turmoil for the White House after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading a federal probe into the matter.

Rosenstein said he had taken the decision "to ensure a full and thorough investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election," including "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump."Reacting to the appointment, Trump said a thorough investigation will prove that no such collusion took place.

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly," Trump said in a statement.

"In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country," he said.

Considering the unique circumstances of this matter, Rosenstsein said a special counsel is necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome.

"Our nation is grounded on the rule of law, and the public must be assured that government officials administer the law fairly," he said.

"Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result," he added.

Mueller served as FBI director for 12 years after his nomination by President George W Bush in 2001. Prior to leading the bureau, Mueller was the US attorney for the Northern District of California and served as an assistant attorney general in between stints in private practice.

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Comey, Mueller's successor at the FBI, was asked by Trump in February to end the bureau's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said his priority has been to ensure thorough and independent investigations are allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead.

Cutting across party lines, top American lawmakers welcomed the Mueller's for the investigation.

"The appointment of former FBI director and respected lawyer Robert Mueller as special counsel for the Russia investigation is a positive development and will provide some certainty for the American people that the investigation will proceed fairly and free of political influence," Senator Richard Burr said and Mark Warner, chairman and ranking member of Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said.

Democratic Senator Al Frankens said that appointing Mueller is an important step that will help restore the public trust and result in a thorough and comprehensive investigation.

"We owe it to the American people to find out what happened, and I'm encouraged to see that the justice department has appointed a special counsel to lead the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election," Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera said.

"The decision by the US Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor underscores the serious nature of the allegations of impropriety and abuse of power by President Trump, Congressman Joe Crowley said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chaminda Vas giving tips to budding cricketers during a training session in Mumbai

Chaminda Vas giving tips to budding cricketers during a training session in Mumbai

A policeman chasing an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday

A policeman chasing an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday

Students resorted to stone-pelting as clashes broke out outside Gandhi Memorial College

Students resorted to stone-pelting as clashes broke out outside Gandhi Memorial College

KKR's Piyush Chawla with team mates celebrate the wicket of David Warner

KKR's Piyush Chawla with team mates celebrate the wicket of David Warner

David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket

David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket

David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders

David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.