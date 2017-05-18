Press Esc to close
Thursday 18 May 2017
No politician has been treated more unfairly: Trump

Press Trust of India, Washington, May 18 2017, 13:07 IST
Trump said that he accomplished a tremendous amount in a very short time as President. File photo

Trump said that he accomplished a tremendous amount in a very short time as President. File photo

US President Donald Trump today claimed that no politician in history has been treated as unfairly as him by the media.

Trump, who has been struggling under the weight of a series of controversies, insisted that he cannot let the critics get in the way of his dreams.

"Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history -- and I say this with great surety -- has been treated worse or more unfairly," Trump said at the US Coast Guard Academy Commencement ceremony in New London Connecticut.

"I guess that's why we won. Adversity makes you stronger. Don't give in, don't back down, and never stop doing what you know is right," he told the cadets.

Trump said that he accomplished a tremendous amount in a very short time as President.

"Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy, and the more righteous your fight, the more opposition that you will face," he said, adding one needs to put his head down and "fight, fight, fight" and never give up.

Trump said he did not get elected to serve the Washington media or special interests.

"I got elected to serve the forgotten men and women of our country, and that's what I'm doing," he stressed.

Trump was speaking amid reports that he asked sacked FBI Director James Comey to shut down the bureau's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn earlier this year.

Comey's firing as FBI director last week triggered a political firestorm in Washington. A small but growing number of Republican US lawmakers have called for an independent probe of possible collusion between President Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
