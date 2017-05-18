Press Esc to close
Thursday 18 May 2017
News updated at 3:50 PM IST
  Finisher MSD still not finished      New Artillery guns for the Army- landed in India      GM to stop selling vehicles in India, focus on exports      ISRO receives 2014 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize      Snowden lashes out at Hong Kong for rejecting refugees      SC reserves verdict on triple talaq      Pall of gloom descends at Dave's home in Bhopal      Zomato reports data theft of 17 million users      Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry      No politician has been treated more unfairly: Trump      Manpreet named captain for HWL semis in England      Anil Dave, environment minister and BJP strategist, dies at 60      Indian scientist Shrinivas Kulkarni wins Dan David Prize      Bollywood's famous on-screen mom Reema Lagoo dies of heart attack      Finisher MSD still not finished      Forces carry out major search op in Kashmir's Shopian for 2nd time in two weeks      Triple talaq not integral to Islam, is intra-community tussle: Centre to SC      ICJ to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case tomorrow      Suicide bombers storm Afghan state broadcaster      TMC wins 4 civic bodies, GJM captures 3 in the hills      JK govt's internet ban goes for a toss as netizens turn to VPN      Can women be given option of saying no to triple talaq: SC to AIMPLB      Karnataka IAS officer found dead on his birthday, family cries foul      Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of Global Game Changers      Pak violates ceasefire in Balakote, 1700 shifted to safer areas      Monsoon to hit the Kerala coast on May 30: IMD      CBSE to start mandatory accreditation of schools under revised framework      8 Naxals involved in attack on CRPF personnel arrested      What kind of dialogue India wants on OBOR, asks China      Indian-origin Google techie links ransomware attack to North Korea      'India's objections to B&R a show for domestic politics'      HC transfers missing JNU student case to CBI      TN transport strike enters second day; normal life affected      What exactly are you celebrating: Rahul takes on govt over 3-year gala      CBI raids attempt to silence me: Chidambaram      Triple talaq matter of faith for last 1,400 yrs: AIMPLB to SC      I-T raids in benami land deal case linked to Lalu Prasad      INX Media case: CBI raids premises of P Chidambaram, son      Trump shared sensitive information with Russians: Washington Post      Harish Salve charged Rs 1 as fee to argue India's case at the ICJ    
You are here: Home » National » Pall of gloom descends at Dave's home in Bhopal

Pall of gloom descends at Dave's home in Bhopal

Press Trust of India, Bhopal, May 18 2017, 14:20 IST
Anil Madhav Dave, famous for his passionate environmentalism, passed away this morning. Photo credit: Twitter.

Anil Madhav Dave, famous for his passionate environmentalism, passed away this morning. Photo credit: Twitter.

A pall of gloom descended at 'Nadi Ka Ghar' (house of rivers), the residence of Union minister Anil Madhav Dave here, as the news of his sudden demise reached here this morning.

The 60-year-old environment minister and two-time Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh passed away in Delhi this morning.

As the news of his demise spread, his supporters started flocking 'Nadi Ka Ghar', the three-storey building set up by Dave from which he also used to run Narmada Samagra, an NGO for conserving river Narmada, the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh.

Born on July 6, 1956 at Barnagar in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, Dave used to live in this house whenever he was in Bhopal. A master strategist, Dave was credited with bringing the BJP to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2003 by running a successful campaign against the then Congress Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Dave as a true party worker, as he remembered his long-time BJP colleague. "Anil Dave was a true BJP worker. He has served the country with dedication for his whole life," Chouhan said in a tweet.

"The country has lost a true patriot and son of Maa Narmada. It is an irreparable loss," Chouhan said.
Congress's chief whip in Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Scindia said the state has lost an excellent environmentalist and a simple and honest leader in the death of Dave.

State BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan described Dave as a nationalist thinker, an able organiser and an environmentalist. It is an irreparable loss to the nation and the BJP, he said.

Dave had made immense contribution to politics and environment by associating himself with public causes, MP's Public Relations minister Narottam Mishra recalled.

BJP's state vice president Vijesh Lunawat, who was very close to Dave, said the leader had made an unparallelled contribution to the party. Dave was a "university" himself in environment conservation, election management and developing a dedicated work force for the party, he said.

Dave's mortal remains will be brought to the state BJP headquarters here in the evening to enable the people and party workers to pay their respects.

The leader's last rites will be performed at Bandrabhan, a place close to his heart, on the banks of Narmada river in Hoshangabad district tomorrow morning, state BJP's media in- charge Lokendra Parashar said.

Dave used to organise the international river festival at Bandrabhan to create awareness among people about conserving rivers.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar expressed shock over Dave's sudden demise. "Shocked & saddened by untimely demise of Shri Anil Dave. India has lost a promising leader who had immense concern for our environment," Parrikar tweeted.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chaminda Vas giving tips to budding cricketers during a training session in Mumbai

Chaminda Vas giving tips to budding cricketers during a training session in Mumbai

A policeman chasing an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday

A policeman chasing an RJD activist in Patna on Wednesday

Students resorted to stone-pelting as clashes broke out outside Gandhi Memorial College

Students resorted to stone-pelting as clashes broke out outside Gandhi Memorial College

KKR's Piyush Chawla with team mates celebrate the wicket of David Warner

KKR's Piyush Chawla with team mates celebrate the wicket of David Warner

David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket

David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket

David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders

David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

Foreign tourists holding umbrella during a hot day...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

A tiger cools itself in a pond on a hot day at Zoo in Kolkata...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.