Prez condoles passing away of Environment Minister Anil M Dave

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, May 18 2017, 14:13 IST

The president has condoled the passing away of Anil Madhav Dave, an official release said. In picture: President Pranab Mukherjee. Photo credit: PTI.

President Pranab Mukherjee today condoled the sudden demise of Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave, saying his tenure was distinguished by extensive efforts to conserve nature and protect the environment.



Dave rendered commendable service to the nation as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Environment, the president said.



"He made important contributions as the member of various Parliamentary Committees during his 8 years as Rajya Sabha member.



"His tenure as Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Environment was distinguished by extensive efforts to conserve nature and protect the environment," Mukherjee said in a condolence message to his brother Abhay Dave.



The president has condoled the passing away of Anil Madhav Dave, an official release said.



"Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to the members of your family. May you all have the strength to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude," the president said in the message.