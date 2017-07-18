Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Sasikala's VIP treatment row: Karnataka govt transfers Roopa

Sasikala's VIP treatment row: Karnataka govt transfers Roopa

Bellie Thomas, DH News Service, Bengaluru, Jul 17 2017, 15:07 IST
File photo of D Roopa Moudgil, DIG (Prisons) of Karnataka, at her office in Bengaluru. DH

Karnataka government on Monday transferred Bengaluru DIG (Prisons) D Roopa, who alleged VIP treatment for AIADMK (Amma) leader Sasikala, to the traffic department. The government also cracked down on senior IPS officers in charge of the prisons department for the their recent fracas.

Director General of Police (Prisons) H N Sathyanaranaya Rao who is due for retirement at the end of this month has been shunted out without a posting, while his deputy DIG (prisons) D Roopa too has been shown the door. She, however, has been posted as DIG and Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru in place of ADGP A S N Murthy.

The two were in the news for last one week accusing each other in public. The fight had not come to an end even after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slapped a notice on Roopa.

It all started with Roopa giving a report to the government on irregularities in central prisons at Parappana Agrahara and even said that Rs 2 crore had been paid to provide special treatment to tainted AIADMK (Amma) leader V K Sasikala housed in the jail. Rao, while denying any wrongdoings said that Roopa was not aware of prison rules and jail mannual.

Meanwhile, chief of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) N S Megharik has been posted as ADGP (prisons) in the upgraded post.

Intel Chief Shunted

A day after Siddaramaiah expressed his anger over intelligence failure, the govenrment transferred Director General of Police (Intelligence) M N Reddi. He is now posted as DG ACB in place of Megharikh.

In Mysuru on Sunday, Siddaramaiah had expressed his anger at Reddi and a former IPS officer and advisor to the Home Minister Kempaiah for their failure on gathering intelligence on Magnaluru violence and on the fight between Rao and Roopa.

Reddi is replaced by DGP Amrit Paul while Murthy has been posted as ADGP (forest cell).
