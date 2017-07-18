Man suspected to be part of Rampur-CRPF camp attack held

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Jul 17 2017, 19:02 IST

The suspect, Salim Khan, a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai after he arrived here from the United Arab Emirates.

The suspect, Salim Mohammed Khan alias Abu Amaar alias Arif, who is a resident of Mandipur in Fatehpur district, was arrested in a joint operation of Anti-Terrorist Squads (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Police at the Mumbai airport after he was deported from the United Arab Emirates.



Eight persons were killed and five others were injured when LeT carried out a raid on 1 January 2008 at the CRFP recruitment centre at Rampur, officials of ATS teams of UP and Maharashtra said.



Two terrorists arrested for the 2008 attack had told police that Khan that they had undergone training with Salim in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Recent investigations also revealed that he was also the handler for ISI agent Aftab Ali, who was arrested in Faizabad. Khan sent finances to Aftab, according to initial investigations. Aftab was also keeping a movement of troops in Uttar Pradesh.