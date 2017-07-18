Press Esc to close
Tuesday 18 July 2017
You are here: Home » National » Kamal's remarks on corruption triggers controversy in TN

Kamal's remarks on corruption triggers controversy in TN

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Jul 17 2017, 19:53 IST

Actor Kamal Haasan's remarks on alleged corruptions in various departments triggered controversy in Tamil Nadu with horde of ministers charging the actor for his remarks even as the Opposition parties were defending the thespian's statement.

Kamal's 'Bigg Boss', a reality show, also come under attack from several ministers and fringe Hindu outfits claiming that the show disgraces Tamil culture.

Justifying the TV show by stating that the programme was not against Tamil culture, Kamal while speaking to the media persons a few days back had alleged that there was corruption in each and every department in the State triggering angry reactions from several ministers.

Even senior leaders of AIADMK, led by chief minister Edappdi K Palaniswami, too criticised Kamal for his remarks.

Denying Kamal's charges State Law minister C Ve Shanmugam said that action should be taken against the actor for making such comments.

Similar views were also expressed by senior ministers such as SP Velumani, Kadambur Raju and D Jayakumar. Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan and Higher Education minister K P Anbalagan too criticised the actor

However, the Opposition parties in the state like the DMK, Congress and Left parties came to his defence and said the corruption charges levelled by Kamal were true and it only reflected the people's voice.

Even AIADMK rebel leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam too spoke in support of Kamal and said everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy.

"Instead of threatening him (Kamal), the ministers should counter it with proofs", he added.
