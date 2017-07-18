Welcome Modi with flower, Khadi handkerchief: new direction to states

Shemin Joy, New Delhi, DH News Service, Jul 17 2017, 20:10 IST

Modi had earlier said that people should gift books or handkerchief rather than flower bouquets which land up in the dustbin after few days.

Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a flower and a Khadi handkerchief or book but not bouquets.



This is the latest directive to states and other institutions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has said no bouquet should be presented to the Prime Minister during his domestic tours.



"I am directed to state that it has been desired by the competent authority that no bouquet may be presented to the prime minister during his tours within India," the MHA said in its communication to the states.



It said a flower along with a khadi handkerchief or a book may be presented to welcome Modi. "All states and union territories are requested to suitably sensitise all concerned to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions," it said.



"We should gift Khadi handkerchieves as it will help poor artisans, and books so that people are inspired to get into the habit of reading," he had said.



"Giving a book or a Khadi product always helps. It is long lasting," Modi had tweeted after a 'Mann ki Baat' programme last month. In a speech in Kerala also he referred to this theme, "I appeal to people to give a book instead of the bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference."



Taking a cue, the midnight function to unveil Goods and Service Tax (GST) at Parliament's Central Hall on June 30 also saw Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcoming guests, including President Pranab Mukherjee and Modi, with a rose.

