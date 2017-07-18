Press Esc to close
Tuesday 18 July 2017
News updated at 12:00 AM IST
  Three LeT militants killed in Anantnag encounter      Centre not to open window to deposit scrapped notes: SC told      Sena slams oppn's VP pick Gandhi, Cong comes to his defence      Venkaiah Naidu is NDA's vice presidential candidate      Prez poll: Close to 99 per cent voting witnessed      Welcome Modi with flower, Khadi handkerchief: new direction to states      Country's Oldest tigress in captivity dies at 20      Prez poll: Jailed MLAs cast vote in Maharashtra      Riots over cow: SC raps MP police for non-examination of VCD      Karnataka releasing 25-30% of Cauvery inflow to TN daily: Patil      Man suspected to be part of Rampur-CRPF camp attack held      RBI skips June 30 asset liability nos, to be announced later      RBI pushes 'Make in India' for currency security features      Prez Poll: Ballot boxes from states fly to Delhi as passengers!      Injured Vijay out, Dhawan comes in for Lanka Test series      NGT seeks report on 'mountain' dumps at landfill sites      SAI coaches undergo assessment, to be sacked upon failure      We reserve right to retaliate: India to Pak on LoC firings      Parliament adjourns for a day on first day of monsoon session      PM to states: take stern action against cow vigilanties      Syria war has killed more than 330,000: monitor      BJP worker arrested after lab report says he was carrying beef      Fantastic, fabulous, Federer      Justin Bieber pulled over for using cell phone while driving    
You are here: Home » National » Welcome Modi with flower, Khadi handkerchief: new direction to states

Welcome Modi with flower, Khadi handkerchief: new direction to states

Shemin Joy, New Delhi, DH News Service, Jul 17 2017, 20:10 IST
Modi had earlier said that people should gift books or handkerchief rather than flower bouquets which land up in the dustbin after few days.

Modi had earlier said that people should gift books or handkerchief rather than flower bouquets which land up in the dustbin after few days.

Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a flower and a Khadi handkerchief or book but not bouquets.

This is the latest directive to states and other institutions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has said no bouquet should be presented to the Prime Minister during his domestic tours.

"I am directed to state that it has been desired by the competent authority that no bouquet may be presented to the prime minister during his tours within India," the MHA said in its communication to the states.

It said a flower along with a khadi handkerchief or a book may be presented to welcome Modi. "All states and union territories are requested to suitably sensitise all concerned to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions," it said.

Modi had earlier said that people should gift books or handkerchief rather than flower bouquets which land up in the dustbin after few days.

"We should gift Khadi handkerchieves as it will help poor artisans, and books so that people are inspired to get into the habit of reading," he had said.

"Giving a book or a Khadi product always helps. It is long lasting," Modi had tweeted after a 'Mann ki Baat' programme last month. In a speech in Kerala also he referred to this theme, "I appeal to people to give a book instead of the bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference."

Taking a cue, the midnight function to unveil Goods and Service Tax (GST) at Parliament's Central Hall on June 30 also saw Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcoming guests, including President Pranab Mukherjee and Modi, with a rose.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Kanwariyas stand in a queue to offer prayers at Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar...

Kanwariyas stand in a queue to offer prayers at Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar...

A view of Parliament house in New Delhi after...

A view of Parliament house in New Delhi after...

From left- Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, FINO Payment Bank, Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank...

From left- Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, FINO Payment Bank, Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank...

Mike Lee, of Texas, is bucked off Tennessee Whiskey during bull riding rodeo finals...

Mike Lee, of Texas, is bucked off Tennessee Whiskey during bull riding rodeo finals...

Participants cheer on a portable shrine carried by others as they parade through the sea...

Participants cheer on a portable shrine carried by others as they parade through the sea...

Wimbledon champion Switzerland's Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive at the...

Wimbledon champion Switzerland's Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive at the...

Kanwariyas arrive to perform abhishek of Lord Mahakal during the holy month of Sawan...

Kanwariyas arrive to perform abhishek of Lord Mahakal during the holy month of Sawan...

Devotees of Lord Shiva worship the largest Shivlinga in Uttar Pradesh...

Devotees of Lord Shiva worship the largest Shivlinga in Uttar Pradesh...

Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks next to the Men's Single's tennis trophy he won...

Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks next to the Men's Single's tennis trophy he won...

Sand artist creates 'Shivlings', idols symbolic of Lord Shiva in Pushkar...

Sand artist creates 'Shivlings', idols symbolic of Lord Shiva in Pushkar...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.