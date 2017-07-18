Press Esc to close
Tuesday 18 July 2017
News updated at 12:00 AM IST
  Three LeT militants killed in Anantnag encounter      Centre not to open window to deposit scrapped notes: SC told      Sena slams oppn's VP pick Gandhi, Cong comes to his defence      Venkaiah Naidu is NDA's vice presidential candidate      Prez poll: Close to 99 per cent voting witnessed      Welcome Modi with flower, Khadi handkerchief: new direction to states      Country's Oldest tigress in captivity dies at 20      Prez poll: Jailed MLAs cast vote in Maharashtra      Riots over cow: SC raps MP police for non-examination of VCD      Karnataka releasing 25-30% of Cauvery inflow to TN daily: Patil      Man suspected to be part of Rampur-CRPF camp attack held      RBI skips June 30 asset liability nos, to be announced later      RBI pushes 'Make in India' for currency security features      Prez Poll: Ballot boxes from states fly to Delhi as passengers!      Injured Vijay out, Dhawan comes in for Lanka Test series      NGT seeks report on 'mountain' dumps at landfill sites      SAI coaches undergo assessment, to be sacked upon failure      We reserve right to retaliate: India to Pak on LoC firings      Parliament adjourns for a day on first day of monsoon session      PM to states: take stern action against cow vigilanties      Syria war has killed more than 330,000: monitor      BJP worker arrested after lab report says he was carrying beef      Fantastic, fabulous, Federer      Justin Bieber pulled over for using cell phone while driving    
You are here: Home » National » NIA ropes in tax officials to probe trade at LoC

NIA ropes in tax officials to probe trade at LoC

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Jul 17 2017, 20:49 IST
PTI file image for representation.

PTI file image for representation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has roped in tax officials to probe trans-LoC trade and alleged receipt of money by separatists groups in the Kashmir Valley, believed to be the main source of terror financing, officials said today.

The Centre has allowed the deputation of officers of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) in the NIA to help the investigators probe the multi-layered trade transactions, they said.

The federal agency to probe terrorism-related cases had in December registered a case to look into the barter trade at the Line of Control (LoC) through Salamabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and Chakan-Da-Bagh in the Poonch district of Jammu region.

The IRS officials would also extend help in the money trail and in unearthing alleged 'benami' property and transactions made by some separatists groups in the Valley, the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

The finance ministry recently allowed an IRS officer to join the NIA for an initial period of four months to look into various cross-border trade related cases being probed by the agency, they said.

It is expected that a few more tax officials may join the agency, the officials said.

The IRS officers' expertise lies in detecting service tax, central excise (which are now subsumed in the Goods and Services Tax) and custom duty evasion. Two key intelligence agencies of the finance ministry -- the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence -- are manned by these officers.

The NIA claimed it has got crucial leads from the analysis of voluminous trade-related documents seized by it in raids conducted recently in connection with this case.

There is a case of over- and under-invoicing in which almonds are brought in for Rs 600-650 per kg as against Rs 250-300 per kg.

The huge margin in the trade is suspected to have been exploited by terrorists, the officials said.

According to the cross-LoC trade agreement between India and Pakistan, products grown in both sides of Kashmir will be exchanged under the barter system. The products included 'badam giri' (almond) grown in parts of Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (PoK).

As many as 21 items are listed for trading between both the countries, they said.

The trade of clothes, 'dupatta' (stole) and herbs is also under the scanner of the NIA for allegedly financing terror activities in the state, the officials said.

Traders from PoK were sending and receiving California almonds and it is alleged that the money was used for funding of terror groups in the state.

The NIA had earlier said in a statement that reliable information was received that a large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India has been taking place through the import of California almonds via the cross-LoC trade mechanism.

"This is in gross violation of the state policy of prohibition on trade in 'third-party origin goods' through this mechanism and information indicated that these funds are being used for fomenting terrorism and separatism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," it had said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Kanwariyas stand in a queue to offer prayers at Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar...

Kanwariyas stand in a queue to offer prayers at Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar...

A view of Parliament house in New Delhi after...

A view of Parliament house in New Delhi after...

From left- Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, FINO Payment Bank, Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank...

From left- Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, FINO Payment Bank, Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank...

Mike Lee, of Texas, is bucked off Tennessee Whiskey during bull riding rodeo finals...

Mike Lee, of Texas, is bucked off Tennessee Whiskey during bull riding rodeo finals...

Participants cheer on a portable shrine carried by others as they parade through the sea...

Participants cheer on a portable shrine carried by others as they parade through the sea...

Wimbledon champion Switzerland's Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive at the...

Wimbledon champion Switzerland's Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive at the...

Kanwariyas arrive to perform abhishek of Lord Mahakal during the holy month of Sawan...

Kanwariyas arrive to perform abhishek of Lord Mahakal during the holy month of Sawan...

Devotees of Lord Shiva worship the largest Shivlinga in Uttar Pradesh...

Devotees of Lord Shiva worship the largest Shivlinga in Uttar Pradesh...

Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks next to the Men's Single's tennis trophy he won...

Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks next to the Men's Single's tennis trophy he won...

Sand artist creates 'Shivlings', idols symbolic of Lord Shiva in Pushkar...

Sand artist creates 'Shivlings', idols symbolic of Lord Shiva in Pushkar...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.