Naidu is fitting candidate for Vice President: PM

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Jul 17 2017, 20:59 IST

M Venkaiah Naidu is a fitting candidate for the office of Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today soon after the senior BJP leader was chosen as the ruling NDA's candidate.



Modi described 68-year-old Naidu as a farmer's son who "brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum".



He said he has always admired the hardwork and tenacity of Naidu, currently a minister in his Cabinet holding the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development.



"I know @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hardwork & tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President," the prime minister tweeted, soon after the announcement of the decision of BJP's Parliamentary Board, the highest decision-making body of the party.



"The years of Parliamentary experience @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson," Modi added.



The Vice President is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.