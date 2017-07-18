Presidential poll: SP witnesses cross voting

DH News Service, Lucknow: Jul 18 2017, 1:47 IST

Several legislators of the Samajwadi Party (SP), in defiance of party president Akhilesh Yadav’s directions, reportedly voted for the NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind in Monday’s polling here for the top constitutional post.



SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother and senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav made no bones about his intention that he would support Kovind.



“I will do as directed by Netaji (Mulayam),” he said. Mulayam had already declared his support for Kovind.



Shivpal also claimed that many SP MLAs had voted for the NDA candidate. According to sources around a dozen SP legislators had lent support to Kovind. SP has 47 members in the UP assembly.



SP leader and leader of the opposition in the assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, however, denied reports of cross voting. “All the SP MLAs are supporting Meira Kumar,” he said.

