Presidential poll: SP witnesses cross voting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha SpeakerSumitraMahajan, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and SP founder MulayamSingh cast their votes in the Presidential election, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo
SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother and senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav made no bones about his intention that he would support Kovind.
“I will do as directed by Netaji (Mulayam),” he said. Mulayam had already declared his support for Kovind.
Shivpal also claimed that many SP MLAs had voted for the NDA candidate. According to sources around a dozen SP legislators had lent support to Kovind. SP has 47 members in the UP assembly.
SP leader and leader of the opposition in the assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, however, denied reports of cross voting. “All the SP MLAs are supporting Meira Kumar,” he said.