Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Jul 18 2017, 11:57 IST

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani was today given the additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry after M Venkaiah Naidu resigned from the Cabinet to contest the vice-presidential poll.



The portfolio of urban development, which too was with Naidu, was given to Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, the PMO said.



The BJP had yesterday decided to field Naidu as NDA's candidate for the post of vice president.