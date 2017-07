Army Major shot dead by jawan in J&K

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Jul 18 2017, 11:34 IST

An Army jawan shot dead Major Shikhar Thapa with his service rifle at Butcher Post in the Uri sector, a police official said. pti file photo

An Army Major was today shot dead by a jawan following an altercation in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police said.



Further details are awaited.