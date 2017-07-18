Press Esc to close
Tuesday 18 July 2017
News updated at 9:58 PM IST
  26-year-old Tejashwi owns 26 properties: BJP      J&K only state permitted to fly its own flag along with tri-color      NHRC notice to Karnataka DGP over prisoners row      MHA says one nation, one flag      Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's passport revoked      803 rapes, 729 murders in 2 months of BJP govt: UP minister      HC notice to govt on plea against 12pc GST on sanitary napkins      Naidu walks out of active politics with an unfulfilled wish      Two Army men killed in Pak shelling; Indian troops kill infiltrating militant      UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons not binding on India, says govt      Ex-IAS officer begins probe into Sasikala 'jail bribery' case      Lovers brutalised in UP, video uploaded on social sites      Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC      UGC defers implementation of ODL regulations from this year      'Unhappy' Congress high command asks Karnataka CM to clarify flag row      Cong govt in Karnataka forms panel on separate flag for state      Gopalkrishna Gandhi to send post cards to MPs seeking votes      Most unsuccessful candidate Padmarajan to contest VP polls      Jaitley rules out lowering GST rate for textiles sector      No proposal to write off farm loans, says govt      Ready to face any probe on Jayalalithaa's death: Apollo Chairman      Shastri gets his team, Arun back as bowling coach      Sehwag chooses silence after India head coach snub      Vice Presidential poll: Naidu, Gandhi file nomination      73 roads of operational significance being built along China border: Rijiju      'India to continue to saturate orbits with lot of satellites'      MHA asks states to file FIRs over violence in name of cow protection      Don't use 'trespass' to realise political targets: China tells India      SC's nine judge to decide if right to privacy fundamental right    
You are here: Home » National » UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons not binding on India, says govt

UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons not binding on India, says govt

Anirban Bhaumik, DH News Service, New Delhi, Jul 18 2017, 18:47 IST
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Gopal Baglay. PTI file photo

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Gopal Baglay. PTI file photo

India on Tuesday it was not a party to a treaty recently adopted by 122 countries at a United Nations conference to prohibit nuclear weapons.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement in New Delhi to clarify that India had not participated in the negotiations on a treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons, which had been concluded at a UN conference in New York on July 7.

The treaty was the first multilateral instrument for nuclear disarmament to have been negotiated in 20 years.

New Delhi, however, pointed out that not only India, but also none of the other nations possessing nuclear weapons had participated in the negotiations on the treaty.

“India, therefore, cannot be a party to the treaty, and so shall not be bound by any of the obligations that may arise from it. India believes that this treaty in no way constitutes or contributes to the development of any customary international law,” Gopal Baglay, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

A United Nations conference in New York on July 7 adopted the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the first multilateral legally-binding instrument for nuclear disarmament to have been negotiated in 20 years.

The treaty was adopted by a vote of 122 in favour to one against with one. The Netherlands voted against the treaty, while Singapore abstained. India and other nuclear-armed nations, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, China, France, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel, had not participated in the negotiations for the treaty.

The treaty will prohibit a full range of nuclear-weapon-related activities, such as undertaking to develop, test, produce, manufacture, acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, as well as the use or threat of use of these weapons.

The treaty was negotiated in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution 71/258 adopted on December 23, 2016. India had abstained on the resolution, as it had not been convinced that the proposed UN conference in 2017 convened under UN General Assembly rules of procedure to negotiate a treaty for prohibiting nuclear weapons could “address the longstanding expectation of the international community for a comprehensive instrument on nuclear disarmament”. India had argued on March 21 this year that the right place to negotiate such a treaty would be Geneva-based Confernnce of Disarmament, which had been set up by the international community in 1979 to negotiate multilateral arms control and disarmament agreements.

“India supports the commencement of negotiations on a comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention in the Conference on Disarmament, which is the world's single multilateral disarmament negotiation forum working on the basis of consensus,” said Baglay.

He also reiterated New Delhi's commitment to the goal of a nuclear weapon free world. “India believes that this goal can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed global and non-discriminatory multilateral framework,” the MEA spokesperson stated.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons will be open for signature to all nations at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 20, and enter into force 90 days after it had been ratified by at least 50 countries.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.