Karnataka govt's move to have state flag unconstitutional: Sena

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Jul 18 2017, 19:07 IST

Sanjay Raut condemned the Siddaramaiah government's move to form a panel to look into having a separate flag for Karnataka as 'unconstitutional'. PTI file photo.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today termed the Karnataka government's move to have a separate flag as "against the nation's integrity" and sought imposition of president's rule in the state.



He said that the Siddaramaiah dispensation's move to form a panel to look into legalities of having a separate flag for the state was against the Constitution and demanded that the Karnataka government be "dissolved".



"I think it is anti-constitutional for a state to make such a demand in a federal structure, is against the national integrity. Such a government should be immediately dissolved and president's rule be imposed there," he told reporters.



Hitting out at Siddaramaiah, Raut quipped the Karnataka chief minister may tomorrow seek the state to be declared as a separate country or demand for himself status equivalent to the prime minister.



The state government has formed a nine-member committee to submit a report on designing a separate flag for the state and providing a legal standing for it.



The chief minister has defended the move, saying there is no constitutional provision against it.



If the flag comes into being, Karnataka will be the second state to have its official flag after Jammu and Kashmir, which enjoys a special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.