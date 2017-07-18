73% Indians willing to swap personal info for free wifi: Norton

Press Esc to close
Tuesday 18 July 2017
News updated at 9:58 PM IST
  26-year-old Tejashwi owns 26 properties: BJP      J&K only state permitted to fly its own flag along with tri-color      NHRC notice to Karnataka DGP over prisoners row      MHA says one nation, one flag      Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's passport revoked      803 rapes, 729 murders in 2 months of BJP govt: UP minister      HC notice to govt on plea against 12pc GST on sanitary napkins      Naidu walks out of active politics with an unfulfilled wish      Two Army men killed in Pak shelling; Indian troops kill infiltrating militant      UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons not binding on India, says govt      Ex-IAS officer begins probe into Sasikala 'jail bribery' case      Lovers brutalised in UP, video uploaded on social sites      Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC      UGC defers implementation of ODL regulations from this year      'Unhappy' Congress high command asks Karnataka CM to clarify flag row      Cong govt in Karnataka forms panel on separate flag for state      Gopalkrishna Gandhi to send post cards to MPs seeking votes      Most unsuccessful candidate Padmarajan to contest VP polls      Jaitley rules out lowering GST rate for textiles sector      No proposal to write off farm loans, says govt      Ready to face any probe on Jayalalithaa's death: Apollo Chairman      Shastri gets his team, Arun back as bowling coach      Sehwag chooses silence after India head coach snub      Vice Presidential poll: Naidu, Gandhi file nomination      73 roads of operational significance being built along China border: Rijiju      'India to continue to saturate orbits with lot of satellites'      MHA asks states to file FIRs over violence in name of cow protection      Don't use 'trespass' to realise political targets: China tells India      SC's nine judge to decide if right to privacy fundamental right    
You are here: Home » National » 73% Indians willing to swap personal info for free wifi: Norton

73% Indians willing to swap personal info for free wifi: Norton

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Jul 18 2017, 20:22 IST
The report from the Anti-malware corporation said that nearly 3/4th of people are okay with giving away personal information for free wifi.

The report from the Anti-malware corporation said that nearly 3/4th of people are okay with giving away personal information for free wifi.

A large number of Indians find it hard to resist accessing a strong, free wi-fi network with about 73 per cent saying they were willing to trade personal information to use the service, a study by software security firm Norton today said.

The charm of free wi-fi is so potent that it now plays a deciding role when choosing a hotel (82 per cent), transport hub (67 per cent), which airline to fly (64 per cent) or place to eat (62 per cent).

The report titled 'Wi-Fi Risk Report' found 51 per cent of Indian respondents saying they can't wait more than a few minutes before logging onto a wi-fi network. About 19 per cent said they would allow access to personal e-mails and contact lists, while 22 per cent said they would allow access to personal photographs to use free wi-fi. About 35 per cent said they would watch a three-minute advertisement to access free public wi-fi.

Interestingly, 74 per cent said they believe their personal information is safe when using public wi-fi networks.

There is a deep divide between what people think is safe when it comes to using public wi-fi versus the reality, Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager of Symantec Consumer Business Unit, said.

"What someone thinks are private on their personal device can easily be accessed by cybercriminals through unsecured wi-fi networks or even apps with privacy vulnerabilities," he added.

Norton, which offers security solutions, surveyed 15,000 respondents across 15 countries, including over 1,000 from India.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.