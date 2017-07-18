China unusually aggressive in its stand on Dokalam: FS to par panel

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Jul 18 2017, 20:49 IST

The foreign secretary stated that the Chinese are being unusually aggressive about the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector, while maintaining that New Delhi is attempting to come to a peaceful resolution with Beijing. PTI file photo.

China's stand on the recent Dokalam dispute in Sikkim sector has been unusually aggressive and articulate, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told a parliamentary panel today, according to some committee members.



However, Jaishankar, who was briefing the panel on external affairs, maintained that New Delhi is engaged with Beijing in defusing tension through diplomatic channels. The comments were relayed to reporters by some of the 20 members who were present in the meeting.



The foreign secretary told the panel that India has clearly outlined its position on the border and Chinese have their own position, but they are misinterpreting it so India was trying to clarify it. He said that India has been maintaining the same position since 1895 as per an Anglo-Chinese agreement.



"Jaishankar told us that China's aggression and rhetoric on the recent standoff is unusual but it is not that complicated as it is being projected in some quarters. We will continue to engage with them through diplomatic channels," one of the members said.



The words like "war-like situation or conflict" were not used by the Foreign Secretary as he stuck to the word standoff to describe the current situation at Dokalam, another members said.



Both members spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the meeting.



Chinese and Indian soldiers have been locked in a face- off for over a month after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.

