Jul 19 2017

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday sprung to the defence of BSP supremo Mayawati after she resigned from the Rajya Sabha.



SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said the leaders of the Opposition were not being allowed to speak and were harassed if they opposed the NDA regime.



“An undeclared emergency prevails in the country and in Uttar Pradesh,” Chaudhary said. He said not allowing the Opposition members to speak in Parliament amounted to the murder of democracy.