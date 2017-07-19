Press Esc to close
Wednesday 19 July 2017
News updated at 2:55 AM IST
  26-year-old Tejashwi owns 26 properties: BJP      J&K only state permitted to fly its own flag along with tri-color      NHRC notice to Karnataka DGP over prisoners row      MHA says one nation, one flag      Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's passport revoked      803 rapes, 729 murders in 2 months of BJP govt: UP minister      HC notice to govt on plea against 12pc GST on sanitary napkins      Naidu walks out of active politics with an unfulfilled wish      Jawan guns down Major over use of phone      UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons not binding on India, says govt      Ex-IAS officer begins probe into Sasikala 'jail bribery' case      Lovers brutalised in UP, video uploaded on social sites      Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC      UGC defers implementation of ODL regulations from this year      'Unhappy' Congress high command asks Karnataka CM to clarify flag row      Cong govt in Karnataka forms panel on separate flag for state      Gopalkrishna Gandhi to send post cards to MPs seeking votes      Most unsuccessful candidate Padmarajan to contest VP polls      Jaitley rules out lowering GST rate for textiles sector      No proposal to write off farm loans, says govt      Ready to face probe on Jaya's treatment, says Apollo chairman      Shastri gets his team, Arun back as bowling coach      Sehwag chooses silence after India head coach snub      Vice Presidential poll: Naidu, Gandhi file nomination      73 roads of operational significance being built along China border: Rijiju      'India to continue to saturate orbits with lot of satellites'      MHA asks states to file FIRs over violence in name of cow protection      Don't use 'trespass' to realise political targets: China tells India      SC's nine judge to decide if right to privacy fundamental right    
You are here: Home » National » 9-judge bench to hear privacy, Aadhaar issues

9-judge bench to hear privacy, Aadhaar issues

Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi, DH News Service, Jul 19 2017, 1:55 IST

AG says right to privacy not included in statute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday placed before a nine-member bench the question of whether the right to privacy is guaranteed under the Constitution. DH file photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday placed before a nine-member bench the question of whether the right to privacy is guaranteed under the Constitution. DH file photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday placed before a nine-member bench the question of whether the right to privacy is guaranteed under the Constitution. “We want to decide if it is a right or fundamental right or not,” a five-member bench headed by chief justice J S Khehar said, after Attorney General K K Venugopal argued the nation’s founding fathers had “consciously” decided not to include the right in the Constitution.

The top law officer cited an eight-judge (full quorum at that time) bench decision in the M P Sharma vs Satish Chand case of 1954, and a six-judge bench decision in the Kharag Singh vs State of UP case of 1962 to claim the courts had decisively ruled there was no fundamental right to privacy.

The bench, also comprising J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer, decided to place the matter before a larger bench to examine the crucial question about the right to privacy, raised by a group of Aadhaar challengers.

“During the course of the hearing, it seems that it has become essential for us to determine whether there is any fundamental right to privacy under the Indian Constitution,” the bench said.

Judicial history
Notably, since an eight-judge bench had already held in 1954 that the right to privacy was not a fundamental right, it became necessary for a larger bench of nine judges to examine the correctness of the law laid down in the previous judgement.

The petitioners, led by former Karnataka High Court judge K S Puttaswamy, have contended the government's move to issue Aadhaar to every citizen violated the right to privacy as it forced people to part with intimate body details.

They said the right to privacy was part of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and interspersed in Article 19 of the Constitution.

“We are of the view that the issue deserves to be placed before a nine-judge bench,” Khehar said.

The bench also said other issues with regard to Aadhaar would only be considered after the nine-member bench delivered its verdict.

Privacy defenders
Senior advocates Gopal Subramanian, Shyam Divan, Anand Grover and Arvind P Datar, appearing for a batch of petitioners, contended the apex court in subsequent judgements had recognised the right to privacy.

The nine judges are Khehar, Chelameswar, Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Nazeer.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.