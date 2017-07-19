Shimla rape case: Accused killed in custody

Press Trust of India, Shimla, Jul 19 2017, 11:47 IST

A Nepalese labourer accused in the Kotkhai minor girl rape and murder case was killed allegedly by another accused in the Kotkhai Police Station late last night.



Following the killing, the entire staff of the Kotkhai Police Station has been shifted and recommendation for a judicial enquiry into the custodial death has been made.



Additional police force has been rushed to Kotkhai to tackle the law and order situation as it is feared that it would add fuel to the public rage over the rape incident.



A Class X student was raped and murdered at the Kotkhai area of Shimla district on July 4 after she took a lift in a vehicle driven by one of the accused Rajender.



The body of the victim was recovered from the nearby Halila forest two days later. Six persons were arrested in connection with the case.



Police said Rajender alias Raju had heated exchanges with the Nepalese, Suraj, in the jail and a scuffle ensued. Raju then allegedly banged Suraj's head against a wall and he died.



IG Southern range Z H Zaidi said Suraj had narrated the entire sequence leading to the rape incident and named Raju, the driver of the pickup, as the main accused.



The police is already facing a lot of criticism for tardy investigation and protest are continuing in Kotkhai, Shimla and other places demanding justice for the minor girl.