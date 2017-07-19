Congress targets govt over agrarian crisis

Prakash Kumar, NEW DELHI, DH News Service Jul 19 2017, 22:10 IST

The Congress on Wednesday raised the issue of recent killing of farmers in police firing during an agitation in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, demanding action against the perpetrators of the incident.



The debate initiated by Congress member Jyotiraditya Scindia on the “agrarian situation” in the country saw the spat between the Opposition and treasury benches on many occasions.



Launching a frontal attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Scindia held the Madhya Pradesh responsible for the killing of six farmers in police firing.



“Police officers fired at them at the behest of the State government. You were not elected for this. Where is the democracy when the Government takes role of a killer,” he said.



He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had assured of doubling the farmers income by increasing the minimum support price for their produce by adding 50% profit on the top of it during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



This prompted an immediate clarification from the Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh. “He is misleading the House and the country,” the Union Minister charged.



Prime Minister had only talked about adding 50% profit to the input cost of the farmers produce, not the MSP, he added.



Scindia said that the Centre had not increased the MSP to support farmers, even as prices of fertilisers, tractor and diesel have gone up after implementation of the Goods and Services (GST) Act.



“You are not waiving off loans of farmers. Farmers are committing suicide,” he added. During the debate, the Scindia drew a firm objection from Union Minister Ananth Kumar after told the members that state authorities told the family members of the farmers, who were killed in police firing, that they would get the amount of compensation only if visit Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and request him to end his fast.



“Whatever you are saying you have to authenticate that. Expunge that (remark of Scindia from the records),” he demanded, rising from his seat. The House also witnessed a spat between the Opposition and treasury benches after Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused Congress of being involved in instigating farmers of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. “It was not farmers agitation but Congress agitation,” he charged.