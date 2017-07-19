Easy Questions for North Indians, difficult for TN students: AIADMK MP on NEET

Press Esc to close
Wednesday 19 July 2017
News updated at 6:35 PM IST
  Maya resignation a 'political ploy' to regain dalit support      AIR earns Rs 10 cr from PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' in last 2 fiscals      I regret it: Karan Johar on Kangana joke at IIFA      Counting for presidential poll to be held tomorrow      IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet lift flying ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy      US provides Pak Army latest explosive detectors      Roopa case: Govt sided with corrupt officials,says Yeddyurappa      Shocking details emerge in lovers' brutalisation case      India, Russia contract soon on 5th generation fighter aircraft      More kids living in high-poverty areas after Great Recession      I have matured immensely in last two weeks: Shastri      Shami becomes victim of social media trolls once again      China moved huge military hardware into Tibet after Sikkim standoff      No added pressure on me: Virat Kohli      Pro-actively considering two time zones in country: Govt      Tollywood director Puri Jagannath appears before SIT probing drug racket      210 govt sites found displaying Aadhaar details: Chaudhary      Ashwin slips to 3rd place in ICC ranking      No separate law for mob lynching: govt in RS      Meat export rises to 13.53 lakh tonnes in 2016-17: Nirmala      Prices coming down under GST, Jaitley to BJP parliamentary party      Yoga master, hijab-wearing woman among Apple's new emojis      T rex dinosaur could not have run at high speed: study      Tamil Nadu govt offers 100 percent salary hike for MLAs      Modi asks officials to develop mechanism to identify science talents in schools      RCom's Unlimit, China's Fibocom tie-up to develop IoT solution      Will be exceptional if we beat Australia: Mithali      Pentagon pulled up for not appointing point person for India      Ravi Shastri wants Sachin on board but conflict of interest rule applies      China's Communist Party asks members to give up religion      Sensex ends 244 pts up on earnings lift, funds inflows      26-year-old Tejashwi owns 26 properties: BJP      J&K only state permitted to fly its own flag along with tri-color      NHRC notice to Karnataka DGP over prisoners row      MHA says one nation, one flag      Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's passport revoked      803 rapes, 729 murders in 2 months of BJP govt: UP minister      HC notice to govt on plea against 12pc GST on sanitary napkins      Naidu walks out of active politics with an unfulfilled wish      Jawan guns down Major over use of phone      UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons not binding on India, says govt      Ex-IAS officer begins probe into Sasikala 'jail bribery' case      Lovers brutalised in UP, video uploaded on social sites      Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC      UGC defers implementation of ODL regulations from this year      'Unhappy' Congress high command asks Karnataka CM to clarify flag row      Cong govt in Karnataka forms panel on separate flag for state      Gopalkrishna Gandhi to send post cards to MPs seeking votes      Most unsuccessful candidate Padmarajan to contest VP polls      Jaitley rules out lowering GST rate for textiles sector      No proposal to write off farm loans, says govt      Ready to face probe on Jaya's treatment, says Apollo chairman      Shastri gets his team, Arun back as bowling coach      Sehwag chooses silence after India head coach snub      Vice Presidential poll: Naidu, Gandhi file nomination      73 roads of operational significance being built along China border: Rijiju    
You are here: Home » National » Easy Questions for North Indians, difficult for TN students: AIADMK MP on NEET

Easy Questions for North Indians, difficult for TN students: AIADMK MP on NEET

Shemin Joy, New Delhi, DH News Service, Jul 19 2017, 13:39 IST
Navaneethakrishnan also said young students are on the verge of committing suicide due to NEET exams. file photo

Navaneethakrishnan also said young students are on the verge of committing suicide due to NEET exams. file photo

Easier question paper for students from northern parts of India and difficult one for those from Tamil Nadu.

This was the bizarre reason given by AIADMK (Amma) MP A Navaneethakrishnan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for students from his state "not being able" to secure marks in NEET exam, the all India test for medical admissions.

"There are two sets of question papers. The easier one was circulated in north India. The tough ones were given to Tamil Nadu students. They are not able to secure marks," he said as rivals AIADMK and DMK found a common cause to demand exemption from NEET exams.

Navaneethakrishnan also said young students are on the verge of committing suicide due to NEET exams.

Tamil Nadu has been demanding that they should be exempted from NEET exams and be allowed to conduct their own entrance exams for admissions in medical colleges in the state. The NEET was envisaged to lessen the burden on students so that they do not appear for separate entrance exams.

The issue was raised by AIADMK MP AK Selvaraj during Zero Hour, who foyndimmeduate support from DMK's Kanimozhi.

"The Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a law and it is pending for the Presudrbt's assent. It is not correct to say that we want an exemption for one year. We want a permanent exemotion. We don't want NEET for Tamil Nadu students," she said.

CPI(M) MP RK Rangarajan and CPI's D Raja also supported the demand.

Both HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Health Minister JP Nadda responded to the MPs and said the issue was under the Centre's consideration.

Javadekar said the government has consulted all parties and have taken everybody's views. Not satisfied with his reply, AIADMK and DMK MPs rushed the Well and shouted slogans.

After Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said that Nadda would also respond, they returned to their seat.

Nadda said the government has given its opinion on the Bill to the President and it is under his consideration.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.