Easy Questions for North Indians, difficult for TN students: AIADMK MP on NEET

Shemin Joy, New Delhi, DH News Service, Jul 19 2017, 13:39 IST

Navaneethakrishnan also said young students are on the verge of committing suicide due to NEET exams. file photo

Easier question paper for students from northern parts of India and difficult one for those from Tamil Nadu.



This was the bizarre reason given by AIADMK (Amma) MP A Navaneethakrishnan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for students from his state "not being able" to secure marks in NEET exam, the all India test for medical admissions.



"There are two sets of question papers. The easier one was circulated in north India. The tough ones were given to Tamil Nadu students. They are not able to secure marks," he said as rivals AIADMK and DMK found a common cause to demand exemption from NEET exams.



Navaneethakrishnan also said young students are on the verge of committing suicide due to NEET exams.



Tamil Nadu has been demanding that they should be exempted from NEET exams and be allowed to conduct their own entrance exams for admissions in medical colleges in the state. The NEET was envisaged to lessen the burden on students so that they do not appear for separate entrance exams.



The issue was raised by AIADMK MP AK Selvaraj during Zero Hour, who foyndimmeduate support from DMK's Kanimozhi.



"The Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a law and it is pending for the Presudrbt's assent. It is not correct to say that we want an exemption for one year. We want a permanent exemotion. We don't want NEET for Tamil Nadu students," she said.



CPI(M) MP RK Rangarajan and CPI's D Raja also supported the demand.



Both HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Health Minister JP Nadda responded to the MPs and said the issue was under the Centre's consideration.



Javadekar said the government has consulted all parties and have taken everybody's views. Not satisfied with his reply, AIADMK and DMK MPs rushed the Well and shouted slogans.



After Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said that Nadda would also respond, they returned to their seat.



Nadda said the government has given its opinion on the Bill to the President and it is under his consideration.

