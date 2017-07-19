Prices coming down under GST, Jaitley to BJP parliamentary party

Shekhar Iyer, New Delhi, Jul 19 2017, 15:51 IST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has told the BJP parliamentary party that prices of goods have come down between four to eight per cent since the roll-out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1.



Addressing the BJP parliamentary party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Jaitley said "Tax net has expanded. The country's market has been integrated. Inspector Raj is over. The tax burden on the masses has gone down. It is a win-win situation for all."



Jaitley said the GST was also in the interest of the states they would get 80 per cent of the revenue leading to more development.



"There is no longer tax on tax and the transport of goods across the country is going unhindered now," he said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said Jaitley told the BJP MPs that more than 100 lakh firms would be migrating to the new tax regime against around 80 lakh companies earlier.



Later, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed them about Modi's recent visits to the US and Israel.

Kumar, who briefed reporters about the BJP MPs meeting, said the BJP MPs were asked to attend the Houses regularly.



Of the top 10 parties with the maximum number of MPs in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has the highest percentage of MPs who have averaged at least 80% and 90% attendance till the end of the last session in April.



Seventy-nine percent of BJP MPs reported 80% attendance compared with 56% Congress MPs. The MPs who have topped the list of absentees include those from the Trinamool Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi -- registering 42% and 38% attendance respectively.