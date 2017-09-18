Marshal Arjan Singh outstanding soldier: Sonia, Rahul
Sonia said Singh will be particularly remembered for his successful operation tenure on the Burma Front during World War II. Photo credit: PTI.
Sonia said Singh will be particularly remembered for his successful operation tenure on the Burma Front during World War II.
"His extraordinary contribution as an Air warrior would always be a source of inspiration for us," she said.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "A soldier & diplomat par excellence. Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh's demise is an irreparable loss. India has lost a true hero. Deepest condolences (sic)."
Senior Congress leader and former minister P Chidambaram said Singh was the "epitome of courage and the embodiment of wisdom".
Singh, the hero of 1965 India-Pakistan war and the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank, died here yesterday. He was 98.