Monday 18 September 2017
No garbage to clean at India Gate; 'arranged' some for Union minister

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 17 2017, 19:42 IST
Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam today landed at the India Gate lawns here as part of the fortnight-long 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign only to find no garbage at the designated places.

To the surprise of ministry officials and volunteers, mostly college students, who frantically went about "arranging" some garbage for Kannanthanam, the newly appointed tourism minister began collecting litter, including empty water bottles, pan masala sachets, ice cream cups and dry leaves with his hands.

Many onlookers did not recognise the minister as he shook hands with them, patted some on the back while asking people to keep the place clean.

He also chatted with those selling street food like golgappas, asking them questions about how much they earned and advising them to ask their customers to throw the leftover food and plates into the dustbin.

When asked whether he stands by what he had said yesterday over fuel price hike, the minister did not comment.

The India Gate is one of the 15 tourist sites selected by the Ministry of Tourism where the cleanliness campaign will be carried out and popularised by roping in celebrities during the 14-day period, the minister said.

"We are out here cleaning India Gate. Cleaning programmes are going on across the country. The message is we have to keep India clean. Everybody and not just government officials will have to participate in this. And it has to be an everyday operation, not just once in a year and not just for the camera," the minister said.

The other tourist destinations where cleanliness and awareness activities will be conducted by the ministry include Rishikesh Ghats in Uttarakhand, Juhu Beach in Mumbai, Dakshineshwar Temple and Belur Math in Kolkata, Kovalam Beach in Kerala and Kamakhaya temple in Guwahati.

Apart from this, 30 additional sites would also be covered during the campaign, said a senior ministry official.
