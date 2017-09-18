Press Esc to close
Supplied 80% steel required for Sardar Sarovar Project: SAIL

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 17 2017, 19:47 IST
Sardar Sarovar Dam. PTI

State-owned SAIL today said it has supplied 80 percent steel required for the construction of Sardar Sarovar Project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Once again partnering in one of the most prestigious and important national projects, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied 80 percent steel required for construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today," the public sector firm said in a statement.

SAIL supplied around 85,000 tonnes of steel (TMT) for the entire Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) project which comprises all the canals throughout Gujarat which are connected to Narmada River and Dam, the statement said.

The Sardar Sarovar project is the second largest concrete gravity dam (by volume) and has the world's third-largest spillway discharging capacity.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam is a gravity dam built on Narmada river near Navagam, Gujarat, which will benefit four states -- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the company said.

A part of the Narmada Valley Project, it will help in irrigation and electrical power supply.

The company said it is a part of a large hydraulic engineering project, involving the construction of a series of large irrigation and hydroelectric multi-purpose dams on the Narmada river.

One of the 30 dams planned on river Narmada, Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) is the largest structure to be built.

"The project will irrigate more than 18,000 m2 (190,000 sq ft), most of it in drought-prone areas of Kutch and Saurashtra. The total installed capacity of the power facilities is 1,450 MW," the steel major said.


