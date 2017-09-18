Six members of a family die in suicide pact

JBS Umanadh, Hyderabad, DH News Service Sep 18 2017, 12:14 IST

Six members of a family including two women and two children committed suicide in Mamillagadda of Suryapet town in Telangana by consuming pesticide.



According to Suryapet police, the family resorted to the extreme step after moneylenders started pestering them for the money lent to their elder son Suresh. Suresh who ran an unsuccessful computer hardware business has disappeared a week ago unable to repay the hefty loans.



After Suresh disappeared the moneylenders starting putting pressure on his father Kasturi Janardhan a BSNL employee. Neighbours of the family found the dead bodies of Janardhan (55), his wife Chandrakala(50), younger son Ashok (25), Suresh's wife Prabhata (30) and her children Siri (5) and Rithika (2) on Monday morning.



Police are trying to trace Suresh with the help of his call records.



