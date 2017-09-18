Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 18 2017, 13:51 IST

Amid mounting pressure from the Opposition parties for the floor test, 18 rebel MLAs, supporting ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran, were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on Monday for withdrawing support to chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.



Assembly secretary K Boopathy said that disqualification of rebel legislators were done as per the 1986 Anti-defection rules created under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.



Boopathy said legislators who were disqualified were Thangatamilselvam (Andipatti), R Murugan (Arur), S Mariappan Kennedy (Manamadurai), Dr K Kadhirgamu (Periyakulam), C Jayanthi Padmanabham (Gudiyatham), P Palaniappan (Pappireddipatti), V Senthil Balaji (Aravakurichi), Dr S Muthiah (Paramakudi), P Vetrivel (Perambur), N G Parthiban (Sholingur), M Kothandapani (Tiruporur), T A Elumalai (Poonamallee), M Rengasamy (Thanjavur), R Thangadurai (NIlakottai), R Balasubramani (Ambur), Ethirkottai S G Subramanian (Sattur), R Sundarraj (Ottapidaram), K Uma Maheswari (Vilathikulam).



Boopathy said all the 18 MLAs have lost their membership of the Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.



Recently, the 19 dissident legislators submitted individual letters to Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Palaniswami government and demanded chief minister's resignation.



However, Cumbum legislator STK Jakkaiyan, who earlier supported Dhinakaran, joined Palaniswami group.



speaker Dhanapal on September 8 ordered the 19 AIADMK legislators backing Dhinakaran to appear before him on September 14 in connection with the show-cause notice issued to them as to why action should not be taken against them under anti-defection law.



However, expect for Jakkaiyan rest of the rebel MLAs asked for more time to appear before the Speaker.



The MLAs, loyal to Dhinakaran, were at present housed at a resort in Coorg in Karnataka, in a bid to prevent them from switching over to the ruling camp.



Reacting to the disqualification of his supporting MLAs, Dhinakaran said he would move the court against the Speaker's action.

