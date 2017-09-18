Press Esc to close
Monday 18 September 2017
News updated at 5:48 PM IST
  Manmohan takes potshots at note ban, 'hasty' rollout of GST      Hafiz Saeed's JuD to contest 2018 general elections in Pak      'Tez' designed to make e-payments simple, secure: Google      Don't believe, forward WhatsApp messages without verification: Rajnath      Mumbai floods: Police arrest 4 who opened manhole leading to death of doctor      Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list      IPS officer Y C Modi, who probed Gujarat riot cases, named NIA chief      Rohingya refugees illegal, pose security threat: Centre to SC      Kodnani was in assembly, hospital on morning of riot, Amit Shah tells court      18 AIADMK MLAs supporting Dhinakaran disqualified under anti-defection rule      Trump pushes UN reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks      Britain lowers threat level after second arrest over London attack      Nifty ends at new peak of 10,153.10, Sensex rises 151 points      India bids farewell to one of its finest warriors      Boarding passes may be passe, says CISF      SSB intel wing to operationalise from Monday      Swachhata Hi Seva drive: ministry invites teachers      Sharad faction removes Nitish Kumar as JD(U) prez      IMD predicts heavy rains in Goa for next 3-4 days      Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath loses fight with cancer at 61      Iran leader Khamenei warns U.S. against 'wrong move' on nuclear deal      Dhoni completes century of 50s      MiG eyes deal to supply military jets to Navy      Nawaz Sharif's wife contests by-election      World Championship final was not in my mind, says Sindhu      Yeddyurappa to contest assembly polls from North Karnataka      GSTN reopens window for composition scheme      Singer Yesudas seeks entry to Padmanabha Swamy temple      State funeral for Arjan Singh      Sardar Dam an engineering miracle that faced many hurdles: Modi      Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplying company's proprietor arrested      Rain delays start of Aussie innings in 1st ODI      Athawale calls for raising quota limit from 49.5% to 75%      Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh      Civilian killed, five injured in fresh ceasefire violation along J&K border      On his 67th birthday, Modi dedicates Narmada dam to the nation      CVC to probe govt employees deposits post demonetisation      India will not sit idle till Azhar brought to justice: Envoy      Second man arrested over London train attack: Police      Self-styled godman held for killing of BSP leader      CEC told to hold meet on projects in mining areas      Three or two? State's language formula triggers a debate      Arjan Singh: an epitome of military leadership in classical sense      Sehwag spoke foolishly: Ganguly      Final arguments begin in two murder cases naming Dera chief      No agreement reached at Indus Waters Treaty talks: World Bank      Thane medical practitioner arrested for rape      Hizbul blames Zakir Musa for militant killings      Pakistan army pushed political role for militant-linked groups      Manhunt for London bomber as threat level raised      Two militants killed as army foils infiltration bid on LoC    
You are here: Home » National » Rohingya refugees illegal, pose security threat: Centre to SC

Rohingya refugees illegal, pose security threat: Centre to SC

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 18 2017, 13:28 IST
The Centre today apprised the Supreme Court that it would be filing during the day its response to a PIL challenging deportation of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, that the counter affidavit would be filed today itself. PTI file photo

The Centre today apprised the Supreme Court that it would be filing during the day its response to a PIL challenging deportation of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, that the counter affidavit would be filed today itself. PTI file photo

The Centre today told the Supreme Court that the Rohingya Muslims are "illegal" immigrants in the country and their continuous stay posed "serious national security ramifications".

The Centre's affidavit, filed in the apex court Registry, said the fundamental right to reside and settle in any part of the country is available to citizens only and illegal refugees cannot invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to enforce the right.

Earlier during the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the statement of ASG Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that the reply would be filed later today and fixed the PIL challenging the deportation of Rohingyas for hearing on October 3.

"As evident from the constitutional guarantee flowing from Article 19 of the Constitution, the right to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India as well as the right to move freely throughout the territory of India is available only to the citizens of India... No illegal immigrant can pray for a writ of this Court which directly or indirectly confers the fundamental rights in general...," the affidavit filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The Centre said the Rohingya refugees were illegals and their continuous stay pose a grave security threat. "It is submitted that continuance of Rohingyas' illegal immigration into India and their continued stay in India, apart from being absolutely illegal, is found to be having serious national security ramifications and has serious security threats," it said.

The government said it may file in sealed cover the details of the security threats and inputs gathered by the various security agencies in this matter.

The Centre said that since India is not a signatory to the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, 1951, the obligations concerned to non-refoulement is not applicable.

"That the provisions of Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, 1951 and Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, 1967 cannot be relied upon by the petitioner since India is not a signatory of either of them. It is respectfully submitted that the obligation concerning the prohibition of return/non-refoulement is a codified provision under the provisions of 1951 Convention referred to above.

"It is submitted that this obligation is binding only in respect of the States which are parties to the Convention. Since India is not a party to the said Convention or the said Protocol, the obligations contained therein are not applicable to India," it said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, did not issue a notice to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is already seized of the matter and had on August 18 issued a notice to the Centre.

The plea, filed by two Rohingya immigrants, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, who are registered refugees under the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), claimed they had taken refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence and bloodshed against the community there.

The violent attacks allegedly by the Myanmarese army have led to an exodus of Rohingya tribals from the western Rakhine state in that country to India and Bangladesh. Many of those who had fled to India after the earlier spate of violence, were settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

The plea said that India has ratified and is a signatory to various conventions that recognise the Principle of "Non- Refoulement', which prohibits deportation of refugees to a country where they may face threat to their lives.

The government has recently raised "serious concern" over reports of renewed violence and attacks in Myanmar and extended its "strong" support to the Myanmarese government at this "challenging moment".
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
India's MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya run between the wickets during the first India-Australia ODI ...

India's MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya run between the wickets during the first India-Australia ODI ...

Women, carrying their babies, participating in the 5th edition of Delhi Pinkathon at Jawahar Lal ...

Women, carrying their babies, participating in the 5th edition of Delhi Pinkathon at Jawahar Lal ...

Riders taking part in a bicycle marathon under the environmental literacy campaign launched by India

Riders taking part in a bicycle marathon under the environmental literacy campaign launched by India

People having a view of the new Vista Dome (glass top) coach displayed at the Chatrapati Shivaji ...

People having a view of the new Vista Dome (glass top) coach displayed at the Chatrapati Shivaji ...

Rohingya Muslim men, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to collect..

Rohingya Muslim men, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to collect..

President Ram Nath Kovind pays his last respects to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh in..

President Ram Nath Kovind pays his last respects to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh in..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi overviews the construction work of Statue of Unity after inaugurating..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi overviews the construction work of Statue of Unity after inaugurating..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting in Dabhoi on Sunday..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting in Dabhoi on Sunday..

An artist decorating a community puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Sunday...

An artist decorating a community puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Sunday...

Indian captain Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni and a teammate walks off the field after rains stops

Indian captain Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni and a teammate walks off the field after rains stops

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.