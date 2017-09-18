Press Esc to close
Kerala court rejects Dileep's bail plea again

Press Trust of India, Kochi, Sep 18 2017, 14:59 IST
This is the second time Dileep's bail plea has been rejected by the Angamaly magistrate court. File Photo

A court in Angamaly near here today rejected the bail plea of Malayalam film actor Dileep, arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a South Indian film actress here in February this year.

This is the second time Dileep's bail plea has been rejected by the Angamaly magistrate court.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had also rejected his bail plea twice. Dileep has been languishing in the Aluva sub-jail after being arrested in the case on July 10. In his bail plea, Dileep had submitted that he has completed 60 days in judicial custody and hence, is entitled to a statutory bail.

The prosecution opposed his bail plea citing that the investigation into the case was still not completed.
The prosecution also argued that if he is granted bail, that will adversely affect the probe. There was sufficient material to implicate the accused in the case, it had said.

The Angamaly court has extended the judicial remand of Dileep till September 28. Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, Martin and Vigeesh, were arrested in connection with the incident.
The high court had dismissed Dileep's second bail petition that came up on August 29, after considering the evidence against the actor, produced by the prosecution in a sealed cover. The police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car and film the act was hatched by Dileep.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.
