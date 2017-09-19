Al-Qaeda operative on mission to radicalise Rohingyas arrested in Delhi: police

Press Esc to close
Tuesday 19 September 2017
News updated at 1:48 AM IST
  Dawood Ibrahim's brother held for extortion      EPS may seek a trust vote, TN Governor meets Kovind, Rajnath      Adhia-led panel to meet tomorrow on exporters' issues post GST      PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomorrow      Supreme court to take a call on Rohingyas: Rajnath      Nitish not averse to simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls      Manmohan takes potshots at note ban, 'hasty' rollout of GST      Hafiz Saeed's JuD to contest 2018 general elections in Pak      Google unveils FinTech app 'Tez'      Don't believe, forward WhatsApp messages without verification: Rajnath      Mumbai floods: Police arrest 4 who opened manhole leading to death of doctor      Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list      IPS officer Y C Modi, who probed Gujarat riot cases, named NIA chief      Rohingya refugees illegal, pose security threat: Centre to SC      I saw Mayaben at Assembly, civil hospital on Feb 28: Amit Shah tells court      18 AIADMK MLAs supporting Dhinakaran disqualified under anti-defection rule      Trump pushes UN reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks      Britain lowers threat level after second arrest over London attack      Nifty ends at fresh record 10,153 on global cues      India bids farewell to one of its finest warriors      SSB intel wing to operationalise from Monday      Sharad faction removes Nitish Kumar as JD(U) prez      Singer Yesudas seeks entry to Padmanabha Swamy temple      State funeral for Arjan Singh      Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplying company's proprietor arrested      Rain delays start of Aussie innings in 1st ODI      Athawale calls for raising quota limit from 49.5% to 75%      Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh      Civilian killed, five injured in fresh ceasefire violation along J&K border      On his 67th birthday, Modi dedicates Narmada dam to the nation      CVC to probe govt employees deposits post demonetisation      India will not sit idle till Azhar brought to justice: Envoy      Second man arrested over London train attack: Police      Self-styled godman held for killing of BSP leader    
You are here: Home » National » Al-Qaeda operative on mission to radicalise Rohingyas arrested in Delhi: police

Al-Qaeda operative on mission to radicalise Rohingyas arrested in Delhi: police

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 18 2017, 20:46 IST
Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested near Vikas Marg yesterday following a tip-off by Delhi Police's Special Cell. Representational Image

Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested near Vikas Marg yesterday following a tip-off by Delhi Police's Special Cell. Representational Image

A 27-year-old Bangladeshi-origin suspected al-Qaeda operative, who had come to India to allegedly train and radicalise Rohingyas for fighting the Myanmarese Army, has been arrested from east Delhi, the police said today.

Initially, the British national tried to mislead police by claiming that his real name was Shumon Haq. He even showed them a fake voter ID card issued from Kishanganj in Bihar but subsequently, he was identified as Samiun Rahman alias Raju Bhai, they said.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had been working to gain information about Rahman since July. The sleuths had learnt that a man named 'Raju Bhai' of the al-Qaeda terror group is trying to set up base in Delhi to carry out terrorist activities here.

The team of Special Cell deployed sources in the NCR and other states to get information on him.

It was further learnt that 'Raju Bhai' is in Delhi and is attempting to recruit people for the purpose of jihad, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Yesterday, the police learnt that 'Raju Bhai' would come to Vikas Marg, Shakarpur near ITO, to meet one of the probable jihadist recruits, he said.

He was nabbed and later the police learnt his real name. A pistol of 9 mm calibre, laptop, mobile phones, USD 2,000, 13,000 in Bangladeshi currency and Indian rupees were recovered from him, Kushwah said.

It was also found that he was a trained militant and had visited Morocco, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Turkey, Syria, Bangladesh apart from India for terrorist activities.

He had fought in Syria as a member of Jabhat Al Nusra, an affiliate of al-Qaeda in Syria, against the Syrian government forces, the official said.

In 2013, he was influenced by the ideology of al-Qaeda and joined it. He obtained a three-week training in their camp in Syria and fought there till 2014.

While he was in Syria, their group came to know about the "atrocities" on Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar.

With his Bangladeshi background, he was selected to raise a fighter group there. In 2014, he arrived in Bangladesh to radicalise youth to join al-Qaeda with the help of a person named Yasina, a resident of Bangladesh and an old al-Qaeda cadre, the police official said.

He visited Dhaka and other places and radicalised dozens of young people in Bangladesh for their entry into Myanmar from Chittagong.

However, he was arrested in Bangladesh for terrorist activities in 2014 and after imprisonment of about three years, he was released on bail in April this year, the official said.

He was in contact with his outfit members via Facebook, WhatsApp and telegram and after being released on bail, he contacted Muhammad al-Jawlani, head of al-Nusrah Front, who directed him to go to India.

In July, he entered India with the objective of setting up base in Mizoram and Manipur to fight for Rohingya Muslims, raise funds and incite youths, Kushwah said.

During this period, he stayed at various madrasas in Kishanganj (Bihar), Hazari Bagh (Jharkhand), NCR and other places.

It is believed that he was in touch with a number of youths to incite them to join al-Qaeda, Kushwah said. He visited Delhi frequently for this cause.

Rahman was also involved in cultivating people through Facebook and Telegram app. He was in contact with his outfit members of Syria, including Jawlani and other countries through various chat applications and protected sites.

The government had told Parliament on August 9 that according to available data, more than 14,000 Rohingyas, registered with the UNHCR, were staying in India.

However, some inputs indicate that around 40,000 undocumented Rohingyas were staying in India, mostly in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan regions.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.