People who respect cows do not resort to violence : RSS Chief in Rajasthan

Tabeenah Anjum, DH News Service,Jaipur, Sep 18 2017, 20:10 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat who is on a six day tour in Rajasthan said people who respect cows do not resort to violence.



While addressing RSS workers meeting in Jamdoli near Jaipur he said, "People who revere cows devote themselves to rearing cows. They do not resort to violence even if their sentiments are deeply hurt". His statement comes in the wake of a number of cases of people resorting to violence on the pretext of protecting the cow. He further added, "The rearing of cows provides financial benefits to the people"



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also met various saints working for social causes during his pravas in Rajasthan. He appreciated the social activities of the saints and discussed on how to expand social welfare schemes. While speaking on the ban of chinese goods he said, " Swadeshi means to use items and products that are made in small and cottage industries. The products provide provides employment to people and manifest a sense of pride within".



RSS chief while addressing the workers insisted for a mutual coperation and expansion of the ideology. At present 1,325 seva activities are being run by the swayamsevaks in Rajasthan region. Out of which 577 are of education, 181 of health, 128 of swavalamban and 439 works of social upliftment.