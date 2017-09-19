Press Esc to close
Tuesday 19 September 2017
News updated at 1:48 AM IST
You are here: Home » National » EPS may seek a trust vote, TN Governor meets Kovind, Rajnath

EPS may seek a trust vote, TN Governor meets Kovind, Rajnath

Shekhar Iyer, New Delhi, DH News Service, Sep 18 2017, 21:55 IST
TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. PTI file photo

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. PTI file photo

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao met President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on a day that saw Speaker P Dhanapal disqualified 18 MLAs owing allegiance to rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Though Rao's meetings with Kovind and Singh were described as "courtesy calls", they came a day ahead of his proposed visit to Chennai for three days from Tuesday.


As the Speaker's action appeared to tilt the number game in favour of the ruling side, a floor test appeared imminent in the state assembly in the last week of this month.


Rao, who is Governor of Maharashtra, holds the TN Governor's post as an additional charge. So far, he has not asked Chief Minister E K Palanisami to face a floor test. Both the opposition DMK and the Dhinakaran faction have challenged him to do so.


EPS, who recently joined hands with O Paneerselvam to unite the AIADMK to isolate Dhinakaran, is now expected to volunteer to seek a vote of confidence.


He now needs the support of just 108 MLAs, excluding that of the Speaker, to prove his majority --with the disqualification of the 18 MLAs. The total strength of MLAs in the 234-member House has come down to 215. This includes the seat of R K Nagar that fell vacant after the demise of Jayalalithaa last December.
The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

