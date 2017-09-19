Madras High Court to hear the plea of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 19 2017, 12:44 IST

The Madras High Court will hear a petition of 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs on Wednesday against the Assembly speaker's action to disqualify them under anti defection rule.



Advocate P R Raman, who represented on behalf of rebel legislators, mentioned his client issue before Justice M Duraiswami today.



Agreeing to hear the petition on urgent manner, Justice asked the counsel to file a proper plea before the court.



Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker P Dhanapal on Monday disqualified for withdrawing support to chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.



Assembly secretary K Boopathy said that disqualification of rebel legislators were done as per the 1986 Anti-defection rules created under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.



Boopathy said all the 18 MLAs have lost their membership of the Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.



Recently, the 19 dissident legislators submitted individual letters to Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Palaniswami government and demanded chief minister's resignation.



However, since Cumbum legislator STK Jakkaiyan, who earlier supported Dhinakaran and later joined Palaniswami group, was exempted from the disqualification



Speaker Dhanapal on September 8 ordered the 19 AIADMK legislators backing Dhinakaran to appear before him on September 14 in connection with the show-cause notice issued to them as to why action should not be taken against them under anti-defection law.



However, expect for Jakkaiyan rest of the rebel MLAs asked for more time to appear before the Speaker.

