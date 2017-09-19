Dawood's role to be probed in Iqbal's extortion racket

Mrityunjay Bose, THANE/MUMBAI, DH News Service, Sep 19 2017, 14:23 IST

A day after Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested for running an extortion racket, the Thane police on Tuesday said that the role of the Karachi-based underworld don and global terrorist would also be probed.



During the interrogation, the names of some politicians too had cropped up for the involvement in the racket.



Kaskar was arrested Monday night from his relative's residence in Mumbai by a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Nivrutti Kadam and Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma, who heads the Anti-Extortion Cell.



"Detailed investigations were in progress," Thane Police chief Parambir Singh told reporters on Tuesday.



According to initial investigations, the extortion by Dawood's brother was carried out on Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. More than two dozen businessmen, builders and jewellers were there in the radar of the Kaskar-gang.



Kaskar is likely to be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA).



In 2003, Kaskar was deported from UAE and booked into two cases - murdered of a Customs department informer and the illegal development of Sara Sahara complex at Crawford Market on a government land. He, was, however, acquitted in both the cases.