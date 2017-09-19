Palaniswami to meet TN governor

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 19 2017, 15:34 IST

Sources from the ruling AIADMK said that Palaniswami is expected to meet the Governor in a day or two. PTI file photo

A day after the Assembly speaker disqualified 19 rebel AIADMK MLAs supporting ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to meet the governor CH Vidyasagar Rao shortly.



The governor, who met President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday, arrived Chennai in the afternoon.



Vidyasagar Rao, who is Governor of Maharashtra and holds additional charge for Tamil Nadu, is yet to take a decision on the opposition parties demand to convene the Assembly for conducting floor test in the House.



The meeting with the governor assumes significance as the Palaniswami government has the support of 113 MLAs and to prove the minimum majority, he required only 108 members from the total 215 assembly strength (after the disqualification of 18 rebel MLAs).



Sources from the ruling AIADMK said that Palaniswami is expected to meet the Governor in a day or two.