Palaniswami to meet TN governor
Sources from the ruling AIADMK said that Palaniswami is expected to meet the Governor in a day or two. PTI file photo
The governor, who met President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday, arrived Chennai in the afternoon.
Vidyasagar Rao, who is Governor of Maharashtra and holds additional charge for Tamil Nadu, is yet to take a decision on the opposition parties demand to convene the Assembly for conducting floor test in the House.
The meeting with the governor assumes significance as the Palaniswami government has the support of 113 MLAs and to prove the minimum majority, he required only 108 members from the total 215 assembly strength (after the disqualification of 18 rebel MLAs).
