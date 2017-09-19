Press Esc to close
Tuesday 19 September 2017
News updated at 4:59 PM IST
  Massive search operation underway on Indo-Nepal border for Honeypreet      Volkswagen expands parts distribution centre in Bangalore      Chakma refugees to get citizenship after 50 years in India, not land      World's oldest living person dies aged 117      Why should only petro consumers pay for infra projects: Reddy      U.S. defence firms want control over tech in Make-in-India plan      Failing to form new party, Shankarsinh Vaghela to support political outfit      U.S., S.Korea troops stage mock battle to retake village near N.Korean border      After Kaskar, his two aides arrested in extortion case      Palaniswami to meet TN governor      Economic slowdown is real, not just technical: SBI Research      UN investigators demand 'full, unfettered' access to Myanmar      What steps have you taken to check anti-NEET protests:HC to TN      Dawood's role to be probed in Iqbal's extortion racket      Uneasy calm prevails on border after intense shelling      Key points from Myanmar leader's address on Rohingya crisis      HC judge recuses himself from hearing bail plea of Ryan trustees      Suu Kyi 'burying head in sand' over Rakhine crisis: Amnesty      Intolerance, unemployment key issues facing India:Rahul Gandhi      TN governor meets Rajnath amid political churning      Nifty, Sensex turn cautious, go for flat close      India seeks probe into nuclear proliferation links between Pak and N Korea      Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns rights abuse, decries suffering in Rakhine      JD(U) Yadav faction to ally with Cong, Left for Gujarat polls      Disqualified AIADMK MLAs to approach court      Teen rape survivor from Bengaluru moves SC for abortion      Dawood Ibrahim's brother held for extortion      EPS may seek a trust vote, TN Governor meets Kovind, Rajnath      Adhia-led panel to meet tomorrow on exporters' issues post GST      PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomorrow      Supreme court to take a call on Rohingyas: Rajnath      Nitish not averse to simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls      Manmohan takes potshots at note ban, 'hasty' rollout of GST      Hafiz Saeed's JuD to contest 2018 general elections in Pak      Google unveils FinTech app 'Tez'      Don't believe, forward WhatsApp messages without verification: Rajnath      Mumbai floods: Police arrest 4 who opened manhole leading to death of doctor      Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list      IPS officer Y C Modi, who probed Gujarat riot cases, named NIA chief      Rohingya refugees illegal, pose security threat: Centre to SC      I saw Mayaben at Assembly, civil hospital on Feb 28: Amit Shah tells court      18 AIADMK MLAs disqualified under anti-defection law      Trump pushes UN reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks      Britain lowers threat level after second arrest over London attack      Nifty ends at fresh record 10,153 on global cues      India bids farewell to one of its finest warriors      SSB intel wing to operationalise from Monday      Sharad faction removes Nitish Kumar as JD(U) prez      Singer Yesudas seeks entry to Padmanabha Swamy temple      State funeral for Arjan Singh      Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplying company's proprietor arrested      Rain delays start of Aussie innings in 1st ODI      Athawale calls for raising quota limit from 49.5% to 75%      Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh      Civilian killed, five injured in fresh ceasefire violation along J&K border      On his 67th birthday, Modi dedicates Narmada dam to the nation      CVC to probe govt employees deposits post demonetisation      India will not sit idle till Azhar brought to justice: Envoy      Second man arrested over London train attack: Police      Self-styled godman held for killing of BSP leader    
You are here: Home » International » U.S. defence firms want control over tech in Make-in-India plan

U.S. defence firms want control over tech in Make-in-India plan

Reuters, New Delhi, Sep 19 2017, 15:56 IST
Lockheed Martin and Boeing are both bidding to supply combat jets to India's military, which is running short of hundreds of aircraft as it retires Soviet-era MiG planes, and its own three-decade long effort to produce a domestic jet is hobbled by delays. DH File Photo

Lockheed Martin and Boeing are both bidding to supply combat jets to India's military, which is running short of hundreds of aircraft as it retires Soviet-era MiG planes, and its own three-decade long effort to produce a domestic jet is hobbled by delays. DH File Photo

U.S. defence firms offering to set up production lines in India to win deals worth billions of dollars want stronger assurances they won't have to part with proprietary technology, according to a business lobby group's letter to India's defence minister.

These companies are also saying they shouldn't be held liable for defects in products manufactured in collaboration with local partners under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make-in-India's drive to build a military industrial base.

Lockheed Martin and Boeing are both bidding to supply combat jets to India's military, which is running short of hundreds of aircraft as it retires Soviet-era MiG planes, and its own three-decade long effort to produce a domestic jet is hobbled by delays.

Lockheed has offered to shift its F-16 production line to India from Fort Worth, Texas, and make it the sole factory worldwide if India orders at least 100 single-engine fighters.

The U.S. firm has picked Tata Advanced Systems as its local partner under the defence ministry's new Strategic Partnership model under which foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can hold up to a 49 percent stake in a joint venture with an Indian private firm which will hold the majority of shares.

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) wrote to India's defence minister last month seeking a guarantee that U.S. firms would retain control over sensitive technology - even as joint venture junior partners.

"Control of proprietary technologies is a major consideration for all companies exploring public and private defence partnerships," the business lobby, which represents 400 firms, said in the Aug. 3 letter, reviewed by Reuters and previously unreported.

"To allow foreign OEMs to provide the most advanced technologies, the partnership arrangement between an Indian owned 'strategic partner' company and a foreign OEM needs to provide an opportunity for the foreign OEM to retain control over its proprietary technology," it said, noting this wasn't explicit in the policy document.

TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER

Technology transfer is at the heart of Modi's drive to build a domestic industrial base and cut a reliance on imports that has made India the world's biggest arms importer in recent years.

Without full tech transfer in previous arms deals, India's mainly state-run defence factories have largely been left to assemble knock-down kits even for tanks and aircraft produced under license from the foreign maker.

Modi's advisers have vowed to change that, insisting on transfer of technology so that critical military equipment are designed and manufactured in India.

Benjamin Schwartz, USIBC's director for defense and aerospace, said the new Indian policy offered a roadmap for establishing partnerships between U.S. and Indian companies, but it raised some questions for the firms.

He said he was not in a position to name those companies concerned by the Indian policy, but there was a "general desire to see increased clarity" on several aspects, including the control of proprietary technologies.

QUALITY ISSUES

The USIBC also opposed a clause in the new rules that held foreign firms jointly responsible for the quality of the platforms provided to the military, saying legal liability is a significant factor in business decisions.

"We recommend the MoD (Ministry of Defence) affirm that foreign OEMs will not be liable for defects outside their company's control," the USIBC said.

Lockheed did not respond to a request for comment. Boeing, which is bidding for a separate contract to sell its F/A-18 Super Hornets for India's aircraft carrier fleet, declined to comment on the USIBC letter, but the company's India president, Pratyush Kumar, said there were concerns about Indian private firms' lack of experience in the aerospace sector.

Only state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd had made planes under license, while some private players were starting from scratch, having never built even an aircraft component. Kumar said he could not find a single example worldwide of a private enterprise with limited experience building out a plane under transfer of technology.

"Look at Turkey, look at Japan, look at Brazil - look at multiple countries. In all cases there is a fine balancing act of co-opting the capabilities of both public and private enterprise," he said.

India's defence ministry offered no response to the concerns expressed by the trade lobbying group on the strategic partnership model, which will also apply to building submarines and helicopters as part of a $150 billion modernisation drive.

But an official, referring to sensitive technology, said the government has made clear in the past that foreign firms can be allowed to increase their stake beyond 49 percent if the technology they bring in is state-of-the art.

"It can be done on a case-to-case basis," the official said. Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said that despite the starting problems, defence manufacturing looked set to be a breakthrough area in ties between India and the United States.

"It's the next big thing. There is strong support from the (U.S. President Donald) Trump administration to take this forward." (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.