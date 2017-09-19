Trump tells UN 'sovereign nations' basis of world order
U.S. President Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. Reuters Photo
"As long as I hold this office, I will defend America's interests above all else, but in fulfilling our obligations to our nations, we also realize that it's in everyone's interests to seek the future where all nations can be sovereign, prosperous and secure," he said.
"America does more than speak for the values expressed in the United Nations charter," he said. "Our citizens have paid the ultimate price to defend our freedom and the freedom of many nations represented in this great hall."