Teach IIT students about Pushpak Vimaan

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 20 2017, 2:07 IST

Union Minister Satya Pal Singh has suggested that engineering students should be taught about ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ and other “scientific” discoveries made in India thousands of years ago.



“Why are students not taught that before Wright Brothers it was an Indian who first invented the (aero) plane. Shivakar Babuji Talpade invented the plane eight years before the Wright Brothers. Are our students taught these things in the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) or not? They should be,” he said.



Singh, who was recently appointed as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD), was addressing an event organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to give away Chhatra Vishwakarma awards to the winning students on Monday evening.



The Union minister, who has been given charge of the higher education department of the HRD ministry, said that the students should be taught India’s rich culture and civilisation along with scientific discoveries and inventions made in Vedic era as the research output of the country’s technical institutions continues to be very low.



He said that plants in the kingdom of (mythological figure) Ravana were never watered as they had “Chandramani” in them.