Rohingya exodus result of Myanmar's military operations: India

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 20 2017, 2:11 IST

India on Tuesday for the first time acknowledged that the exodus of Rohingya from Myanmar was a result of the operations carried out by the security forces of that country.



Rajiv Chander, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN offices in Geneva, told the international organisation’s Human Rights Council in Geneva that the current spell of violence in the Rakhine State of Myanmar had been triggered off by a series of terrorist attacks, which had led to the loss of lives amongst the security forces as well as the civilian population.



“Subsequent operations by the Myanmar security forces in the state resulted in a large outflow of people,” he acknowledged in a statement to the UNHRC.



New Delhi’s earlier statements on the situation in the western state of Myanmar did not link the operations carried out by the security forces of the neighbouring country with the exodus of Rohingya to neighbouring Bangladesh.



India on Tuesday also asked the international community to help Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in Myanmar implement Kofi Annan panel’s recommendation for “long-term solution” to the conflict in her country’s Rakhine State.



As Suu Kyi finally ended her silence on the exodus, New Delhi stated that international community, including United Nations’ agencies, “needed to continue to engage constructively” with her government in Naypyidaw.



India did not comment on Suu Kyi’s speech in which the State Counsellor of Myanmar said that her government did not fear international scrutiny to the crackdown launched by the country’s armed forces in response to attacks on security posts by militants in Rakhine State on August 25. But New Delhi’s envoy presented a statement on the issue to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva shortly after Suu Kyi delivered her speech.



Chander noted that New Delhi was “deeply concerned at the recent spate of violence in Rakhine State of Myanmar”.



“We urge that the situation in Rakhine State be handled with restraint, focusing on the welfare of the civilian population,” said Chander. He called upon the international community to recognise Bangladesh’s role in extending humanitarian assistance to over 3,00,000 refugees from Myanmar.



