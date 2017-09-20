Tamil Nadu guv Vidyasagar Rao returns from Delhi

DH News Service, Chennai, Sep 20 2017, 2:18 IST

Amid the political drama in Tamil Nadu, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao arrived in Chennai on Tuesday. Rao holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu along with Maharashtra.



The governor, who met President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, is yet to take a decision on the Opposition parties demand to convene the Assembly for conducting a floor test.



A source in the ruling AIADMK said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to meet the governor soon and brief him on the prevailing political situation in the state.



Palaniswami’s meeting with the governor assumes significance as he has the support of 113 MLAs and to prove a majority, he needs the support of 108 MLAs in the 215-member Assembly - 18 rebel MLAs have been disqualified.



“He (Palaniswami) held a meeting with his senior Cabinet colleagues and discussed the possible meeting with the governor”, a senior AIADMK leader said.



The governor’s visit to Chennai comes a day after Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualified 18 AIADMK rebel MLAs under the provisions of the anti-defection law.



Also, the Madras High Court’s stay order on holding a floor test ends on Wednesday.



The court will hear a petition filed by the 18 rebel MLAs on Wednesday against the Speaker’s move to disqualify them for withdrawing support to the Palaniswami government.



Advocate P R Raman, who is representing the rebel legislators, mentioned his clients’ issue before Justice M Duraiswami on Tuesday.



Agreeing to hear the petition, the judge asked the counsel to file a proper plea before the court.