Two Telugu medical students drown in Ukraine, trying to save a friend

JBS Umanadh, DH News Service, Hyderabad, Sep 20 2017, 11:55 IST

Two Telugu students studying MBBS at the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University in Ukraine drowned to death on Monday while trying to save another friend.



According to reports reaching here MBBS final year students Sivakanth Reddy of Kuntlur here and Ashok of BN Reddy colony a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh died saving another student Mukesh who accidentally dragged by the waves while playing beach volleyball.



It is said that four Indian students were playing the game on the shores at the time of the tragedy.



According to close relatives of Reddy, he returned to Ukraine on 2 of this month after holidays to finish his course and earn his degree.



“Actually he would have completed his course within six months. We were told on Tuesday that he is no more while his friend Ashok died at the hospital undergoing treatment,” a cousin of Reddy told in a TV interview. He said that the boy’s father who is a heart patient is unaware of the death and he was made to believe that his son met with an accident and his condition is critical.



It has been common practice for Telugu students to go to distant places in search of medical education. Ukraine, Georgia, Philippines and West Indies are the prominent places where Telugu students obtain MBBS degrees. Several educational consultants are involved in securing admission in these foreign educational institutions, who charge a premium for their services.







